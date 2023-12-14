Deerfield Agency Appoints Creative Industry Leader Sam Cannizzaro as First Chief Creative Officer

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deerfield Agency, one of the fastest-growing independent marketing and commercialization partners for life sciences companies, today announced Sam Cannizzaro has been appointed the agency's first Chief Creative Officer. An innovative creative leader in marketing and advertising, Cannizzaro will direct creative strategy and vision for Deerfield Agency and its clients.

"Design and technology have been at the very core of Deerfield Agency services from its inception and a significant driver of our growth as an Agency of Brand(R), whether serving as executional partner or full agency of record. We are excited to now welcome Sam in this important new role to lead creative visioning forward for the agency," said Frank Burrell, Managing Partner, Deerfield Agency. "Sam is a seasoned creative strategist and leader with a proven track record of conceptualizing and orchestrating memorable brand and digital experiences and leading teams to deliver innovative solutions for clients."

Cannizzaro joins Deerfield Agency from Elevate Healthcare Marketing, where he served as EVP, Executive Creative Director, overseeing creative strategy for the company's pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device clients. He previously was EVP, Executive Creative Director for GSW Advertising, where he launched omnichannel campaigns, reimagined telehealth solutions, pioneered the use of voice-based health assistants, and leveraged immersive technologies to advance healthcare brands. At Blue Diesel, acquired by GSW Advertising, Cannizzaro launched AstraZeneca's first digital detailing solutions. Cannizzaro has also held creative and interactive positions supporting healthcare, financial services, B2B, and consumer companies.

"I've had the pleasure of knowing and working with members of the Deerfield leadership team for some time and have been impressed by both their work and their growth," Cannizzaro said. "I'm excited to now join the leadership team and partner with my new colleagues to continue the legacy of delivering excellent creative and client service as we innovate."

About Deerfield Agency

Deerfield Agency, part of Deerfield Group, is a full-service, integrated marketing, advertising, and communications agency focused on crafting stories that matter and bridging meaningful connections to improve human health. With services spanning omnichannel marketing, creative, digital, media, print, public relations, and analytics, Deerfield is a true Agency of Brand(R), purpose-built to scale with healthcare companies and brands, whether providing expert consultation, strategic execution, or serving as an agency of record. Deerfield Agency services are rooted in the science of storytelling and powered by technology to ensure a focused strategy, optimized execution, and tangible outcomes. The company's team of industry leaders and specialists have deep experience working at every stage of a brand's life cycle to partner with executives and marketers to effectively market and deliver products to the patients who need them. Deerfield Agency is built to serve and designed to deliver. Learn more at DeerfieldAgency.com .

Deerfield Group LLC

Deerfield Group LLC is the parent company of Deerfield Agency and Verge Scientific Communications, a leading brand strategy and communications firm for innovator companies. Deerfield Group and its collective of partner firms blend marketing, advertising, and communications services to deliver focused solutions for companies advancing novel therapeutics and technologies.

