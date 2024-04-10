Deesha Dyer to discuss her memoir at the National Press Club on Thursday, April 25

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hear how Deesha Dyer, a hip-hop journalist without political connections, conquered her imposter syndrome and landed one of the most coveted jobs at The White House at a Headliners book event on Thursday, April 25 at 1 p.m.

Though Dyer had been repeatedly told she had, "an attitude problem that would lead to nowhere," she rose to become White House social secretary, one of the senior protocol faces in the Obama administration. In a memoir titled, "Undiplomatic: How My Attitude Created the Best Kind of Trouble," Dyer candidly details her journey of her life before, during and after her time at the Obama White House.

Tickets cost $5 for members of the National Press Club and $10 for the general public. Pre-ordered books will be available for pickup and signing at the event. Attendees will also be able to purchase books at the door.

