Defend Your Home with SABRE's New .68 Caliber Home Defense Launcher: Superior Range, Precision, and Control

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SABRE is excited to announce the .68 Caliber Home Defense Pepper Projectile Launcher, a perfect tool for home protection. This launcher is designed for better aim with front and rear adjustable fiber optic sights, enhanced for low light conditions. It features a rubber grip for superior control and delivers both physical and audible deterrents. The launcher will be on display at the SHOT Show in Las Vegas, scheduled from January 23 to 26, 2024.

Notable Features of the SABRE Home Defense Pepper Projectile Launcher: