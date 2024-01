Defend Your Home with SABRE's New .68 Caliber Home Defense Launcher: Superior Range, Precision, and Control

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SABRE is excited to announce the .68 Caliber Home Defense Pepper Projectile Launcher, a perfect tool for home protection. This launcher is designed for better aim with front and rear adjustable fiber optic sights, enhanced for low light conditions. It features a rubber grip for superior control and delivers both physical and audible deterrents. The launcher will be on display at the SHOT Show in Las Vegas, scheduled from January 23 to 26, 2024.

For over four decades, SABRE has equipped law enforcement, military, and civilians with reliable and effective safety products, including pepper sprays, stun guns, and personal alarms. Headquartered in Missouri and operating globally, SABRE continues to innovate for the security and safety of communities worldwide.

