Defend Your Home with SABRE's New .68 Caliber Home Defense Launcher: Superior Range, Precision, and Control

News provided by

SABRE- Security Equipment Corporation

19 Jan, 2024, 05:00 ET

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SABRE is excited to announce the .68 Caliber Home Defense Pepper Projectile Launcher, a perfect tool for home protection. This launcher is designed for better aim with front and rear adjustable fiber optic sights, enhanced for low light conditions. It features a rubber grip for superior control and delivers both physical and audible deterrents. The launcher will be on display at the SHOT Show in Las Vegas, scheduled from January 23 to 26, 2024.

Notable Features of the SABRE Home Defense Pepper Projectile Launcher:

  • Capacity and Range: 0.68 caliber with a 7-round magazine, effective up to 60 ft (18.3 m) and disperses a pepper cloud over 6 ft (2 m) upon contact.
  • Pain Deterrent: Delivers intense pain on impact, with an effective saturation range up to 175 feet (53 meters).
  • Ease of Use: Intuitive, compact, and lightweight design with no recoil.
  • Visibility: With adjustable fiber optic sights and velocity range up to 350 fps.
  • Complete Kit: Includes the launcher, red pepper and INERT practice projectiles, CO2 cartridges, a practice target, and a padded soft carry case.

For over four decades, SABRE has equipped law enforcement, military, and civilians with reliable and effective safety products, including pepper sprays, stun guns, and personal alarms. Headquartered in Missouri and operating globally, SABRE continues to innovate for the security and safety of communities worldwide.

SOURCE SABRE- Security Equipment Corporation

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.