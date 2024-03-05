SABRE Unveils Powerful 3-in-1 Stun Gun with Alarm and Flashlight for Enhanced Personal Safety Post this

Equipped with a potent 1.69 µC (microcoulombs) charge, the SABRE stun gun delivers 'intolerable pain' to deter assailants, offering extreme stopping power when it counts. Additionally, the integrated 130dB personal alarm alerts for help to a distance of up to 1,475 feet (450 meters), attracting attention when you need it most. The ergonomic design and ultra-compact size of this 3-in-1 stun gun add to its appeal, making it an indispensable tool for everyday carry. These design features not only enhance comfort and ease of use but also ensure that it can be conveniently carried and accessed quickly in emergencies.

Key Features of the SABRE 3-in-1 Stun Gun Include:

Reliability: Independently tested strength, the hallmark of SABRE's industry-leading status.

Illumination: A bright, 130-lumen LED flashlight with high, low, and strobe modes that provide visibility and safety in the dark.

Emergency Alert: A loud personal alarm to draw attention and summon assistance.

Convenience and Durability: An easy-to-carry hard case, ergonomic design, and rechargeable battery with a USB-C charging cord.

Trusted Brand: SABRE's reputation as the #1 Pepper Spray brand trusted by police and consumers worldwide.

Empowerment Through Safety Training

SABRE is not only committed to providing cutting-edge self-defense tools but also ensures that users are well-prepared to use them effectively in dangerous situations. The packaging includes links to free training videos, reflecting SABRE's dedication to comprehensive safety solutions.

"Individual safety should never be taken for granted. With our new stun gun, we've combined powerful self-defense capabilities with convenient features to help users feel safer every day," said David Nance, SABRE's CEO. "This product represents our dedication to high-quality safety options for everyone."

Ready to secure your peace of mind? Discover the SABRE 3-in-1 Stun Gun available on our website or Amazon.

Empower yourself and take control of your personal safety with SABRE's innovative self-defense products. Carry Confidence & Make It Safe with SABRE.

About SABRE®

Since 1975, our family-owned business has protected nearly 100 million SABRE® users. Our efforts have made us the #1 Brand of Pepper Spray. But SABRE® represents more than just pepper spray. We understand your concern for safety as mothers, fathers, and families. From one generation to the next, our passion for personal safety continues to grow as we focus on making the world, a safer place. Carry Confidence & Make It Safe with SABRE®.

SOURCE SABRE- Security Equipment Corporation