EXPLORE WITH CONFIDENCE: SABRE® UNVEILS THE ONLY EPA REGISTERED FRONTIERSMAN MAX FOR BEAR & MOUNTAIN LION PROTECTION

The only EPA-registered deterrent for Bears and Mountain Lions: SABRE Frontiersman MAX

The SABRE Frontiersman MAX Bear & Mountain Lion Spray is the culmination of SABRE®'s commitment to excellence and dedication to enhancing personal safety in the great outdoors. Trusted and used by law enforcement, our made-in-the-USA formula has been rigorously field-tested, proven effective against all types of bears and predatory big cats, and solidified as the elite animal attack deterrent on the market.

Recognizing the dramatic increase in human encounters with mountain lions due to the expanding wildlife population and shrinking habitats, SABRE®'s latest innovation offers unparalleled protection. Outdoor adventurers can take comfort in the spray's 40-foot range—outperforming competitors by up to 20 feet—coupled with a robust glow-in-the-dark safety feature for quick accessibility in critical moments.

"SABRE Frontiersman MAX Spray not only stands up to the might of bears and mountain lions but also embodies our continuous effort to make the world a safer place to explore,' says David Nance, SABRE® CEO. 'It's about ensuring that each trail taken is tread with assurance."

In a recent reminder of the unpredictability of nature and the importance of preparedness, Keri Bergere, a competitive cyclist, survived a mountain lion attack in Washington state. While cycling with friends near Seattle, a cougar emerged from the woods and attacked her. This harrowing incident underscores the critical need for reliable safety measures for outdoor enthusiasts.

As you embrace the great outdoors, whether by foot, campsite, or mountain path, carry with you SABRE® Frontiersman MAX Bear & Mountain Lion Spray. In light of recent events, it's more than a deterrent—it's a vital component of outdoor safety, providing you with the confidence to explore freely and with peace of mind.

SABRE® Frontiersman MAX Bear & Mountain Lion Spray is now available in two sizes 7.9 or 9.2 ounces online, Bass Pro, and Amazon. Equip yourself with the ultimate outdoor safety protection and take a step towards safer wilderness adventures.

About SABRE®

Since 1975, our family-owned business has protected nearly 100 million SABRE® users. Our efforts have made us the #1 Brand of Pepper Spray. But SABRE® represents more than just pepper spray. We understand your concern for safety as mothers, fathers, and families. From one generation to the next, our passion for personal safety continues to grow as we focus on making the world, a safer place. Carry Confidence & Make It Safe with SABRE®.

