Defense Manpower Data Center Awards REI Systems a $76M Contract for Software Quality Assurance Services

STERLING, Va., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC), a division under the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel & Readiness (OUSD P&R), awarded REI Systems a Software Quality Assurance contract valued at $76 million over five years. REI Systems will support DMDC's mission-critical systems, which support everything from verifying military entitlements and benefits to managing Department of Defense (DOD) identification benefit cards to helping identify fraud, waste, and abuse.

DMDC manages personnel authentication and information for DOD entitlements, benefits, and medical services for all service members and their families. REI Systems will be testing hundreds of applications that are being modernized for migration to cloud infrastructures. Additionally, REI Systems will build and integrate cloud-based automated testing pipelines into DMDC's DevSecOps processes to realize increased software quality and productivity and to decrease expenses.

"REI Systems is very excited to bring innovative automation testing capabilities to DMDC in the cloud so they can better serve those military personnel and veterans who have given so much to America," said Samidha Manu, Vice President of REI.

REI Systems CEO Shyam Salona said, "We are honored to support the Defense Department in their mission to serve military members around the globe. Our DMDC contract win is reflective of REI's growing impact on helping modernize mission-critical systems across government."

About REI Systems

REI Systems has delivered innovative solutions that empower people and impact millions of lives since 1989. Our nearly 650 problem-solving technologists and consultants are passionate about modernizing the government to fulfill its missions more effectively. Our customers include healthcare, national security, science and technology, and government operations in the federal, state, local, and nonprofit sectors. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in providing Application Modernization, Government Data Analytics, Grants Management Systems and Products, and Advisory Services. Delivering domain expertise, best-fit technologies through agile execution, and a commitment to customer service is the REI Way. To learn more, visit www.reisystems.com.

Contact

Gene Zapfel

Chief Growth Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE REI Systems

Related Links

http://www.reisystems.com

