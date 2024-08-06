REI Systems Welcomes Gregory A. Garrett as Chief Operating Officer

STERLING, Va., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems, a technology service provider with 35 years of experience delivering reliable, effective, and innovative solutions that advance government, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gregory A. Garrett as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this position, Gregg will play a crucial role in driving operational strategies, optimizing processes, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement and excellence across the organization.

With an illustrious career spanning over 25 years, Gregg Garrett is an industry veteran known for his expertise in driving operational excellence and strategic growth. He has held prominent leadership roles in major IT and cybersecurity firms, managing over $40 billion in global IT and cybersecurity programs. Garrett's impressive credentials are further highlighted by his 20+ years of service as a USAF Military Officer, showcasing his exceptional leadership and dedication. Prior to joining REI Systems, Garrett led cyber solutions at Peraton and BDO USA LLP and served as the COO at Blue Canopy Group and Navigant Consulting. Recently, he was recognized as one of the "Top 10 Most Dynamic Cybersecurity Leaders in the U.S." by Executive Gov Magazine.

"Gregory's deep expertise and strategic vision make him a tremendous asset to REI Systems," said Shyam Salona, CEO of REI Systems. "His exceptional leadership and proven ability to drive operational excellence align perfectly with our commitment to delivering impactful technology solutions. We are excited to welcome him to our team and look forward to the positive contributions he will make."

"I am thrilled to join REI Systems and contribute to a company with such a strong reputation for innovation and impact," said Gregg. "The chance to lead the delivery organization and champion operational excellence is an exciting challenge and a true honor. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here and helping to shape the future of technology solutions that advance our customers critical missions."

REI Systems provides reliable, effective, and innovative technology solutions that advance government missions. Our technologists and consultants are passionate about solving complex challenges that impact millions of lives. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in delivering our application modernization, grants management systems, case management systems, government data analytics, and advisory services. Mindful Modernization is the REI Way of delivering mission impact by aligning our government customers' strategic objectives to measurable outcomes through people, processes, and technology. For more information, please visit: www.REIsystems.com.

