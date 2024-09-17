REI Systems Welcomes Mark Olson as Chief Financial Officer

STERLING, Va., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems, a technology service provider with 35 years of delivering reliable, effective, and innovative solutions that advance government, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Olson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Mark will play a crucial part in shaping REI's financial strategy, driving profitable growth, and ensuring the company's financial health remains aligned with its dedication to delivery excellence and customer satisfaction.

Mark brings over 20 years of progressive experience in financial management and strategic planning, particularly within the IT services industry. His expertise in managing profit and loss portfolios up to $1 billion in annual revenues and his success in executing complex financial strategies and corporate acquisitions positions him as a key asset to REI Systems. Before joining REI, Mark held senior leadership positions at Peraton, overseeing the end-to-end operations of multiple federal business units and driving organizational growth and operational excellence.

"Mark's exceptional financial expertise and strategic vision make him an invaluable addition to our company," said Shyam Salona, CEO of REI Systems. "His proven track record in leading financial operations, driving growth, and fostering collaboration across teams perfectly aligns with our unwavering commitment to financial excellence and customer satisfaction. We are thrilled to welcome him to our leadership team and eagerly anticipate the significant impact he will have as REI continues to thrive in the public sector."

"REI's thought leadership, reputation for innovation, and dedication to advancing government through technology solutions resonate deeply with my professional values," said Mark Olson. "I am excited to be a part of an organization with a rich lineage of customer-centric mission-focused team members and am eager to collaborate and contribute to the company's continued success and growth."

Mark Olson holds a B.S. in Business Administration with a major in Finance and a minor in Economics from the State University of New York at Fredonia, where he graduated magna cum laude. He is also a Delta Mu Delta National Business Honor Society member.

