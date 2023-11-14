Defense One to Launch New Space Vertical, Space One - Coming in Early 2024

The expansion in coverage comes as Defense One further unites the power of editorial content and analysis with Forecast International

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Defense One is growing its content portfolio with Space One, a new hub designed to offer the leading conversations and insights defining the increasingly important role of space as a national-security domain. Announced at GovExec's annual Market Preview for top clients, Space One builds on Defense One's 10-year legacy as the leading provider of news, analysis, and commentary to the national security and defense communities and initiates the brand's enhanced focus on the unity of cutting-edge editorial coverage and market intelligence. This new editorial, analysis, and event hub will launch in the first quarter of 2024 and focus on global space missions across the public sector. It was announced today by Tim Hartman, CEO of GovExec.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, Defense One remains the largest editorial brand in all of the public sector. In its ongoing commitment to progressively serve this expanding audience, Defense One – in close partnership with Nextgov/FCW, Washington Technology, and other GovExec publications – continues to evolve its coverage to best capture the current and emerging topics and information impacting the sector. With Space One, government and defense leaders as well as policy and other decision-makers will have access to an immersive platform that offers a convening place to explore the latest data and perspectives on space, including:

Dedicated research and insights to understand government and industry's roles in space.

Exclusive conversations with space leaders, innovators, and experts across government, academia, and more.

One-of-a-kind event experiences to facilitate collaboration, idea-sharing, and opportunities in space.

"Defense One continues to grow its position as a go-to source because we are willing to meet demand," said GovExec 360 President Troy K. Schneider. "SpaceOne is a direct product of that dedication. We understand that space is rapidly rising as the next essential domain – certainly for defense and national security, but also a surprisingly broad range of civilian agencies. So we are committed to ensuring that our audiences are equipped with the information that will keep them at the forefront of this evolving landscape."

Also enriching the coverage that Defense One will publish via Space One and its other established verticals is the addition of Forecast International's aerospace and defense market analysis. The 50-year-old intelligence provider joins Defense One's partner network to align its defining assessments of international and national military, space, power, aviation, and weapons systems with Defense One's unmatched editorial coverage led by its recently promoted team.

About Defense One

Defense One is a digital and events media brand that informs the U.S. defense and military community about the future of national security. Part of GovExec, Defense One provides breaking news, timely analysis, and fearless commentary to national security leaders, influential professionals, stakeholders, and interested citizens.

SOURCE GovExec