Defining the Critical Future: Global Experts Call for 450 MHz Band Standardization

KRAKÓW, Poland, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of critical communication networks, essential for key strategic industries, largely depends on the development of the 450 MHz band. Its unique properties allow for nationwide coverage with fewer base stations and better penetration through obstacles than higher frequencies.Despite its strategic importance, the 450 MHz band faces major global challenges: inconsistent use, fragmented standards, and no unified regulatory roadmap, even within the European Union.

To address these issues, over 250 experts from 30 countries, including major operators, and technology providers, such as Aramco Digital, Utility Connect, PGE, and 450connect, gathered in Kraków for the first Polish edition of the 450 MHz Alliance x Comarch Conference, co-organized with a global association promoting the use of the 450 MHz spectrum.

The event highlighted how technology, policy, and industry cooperation shape next-generation critical networks. It also provided a comprehensive overview of current developments within the 450 MHz ecosystem, including 450connect in Germany which demonstrates the spectrum's proven capability to support reliable, nationwide critical networks - Paweł Workiewicz, CCO at the Telecommunications Division at Comarch.

Global expertise meets local excellence

Through a series of discussions and presentations from 30 speakers, participants emphasized the urgent need for a clear, harmonized roadmap for the 320–510 MHz spectrum range. Participants reaffirmed that the 450 MHz band remains uniquely suited to serve networks of strategic importance. While its limited bandwidth presents inherent trade-offs, the band's reliability and reach make it indispensable for secure, wide-area communications.

A central focus of the discussions was developing a coordinated strategy to influence standardization and regulatory bodies, like European Telecommunications Standards Institute and 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project), ensuring consistent, globally applicable standards for communication systems across borders. Experts agreed that such alignment is a prerequisite for building the unified and secure future of critical networks.

New technological horizons

Technological innovation was another major focus of the event. With 5G RedCap (Reduced Capability) emerging as a bridge between existing LTE450 deployments and future broadband systems, experts highlighted its potential to extend the lifespan and relevance of the 450 MHz band. This technology enables IoT and mission-critical applications that demand low latency and high reliability rather than extreme bandwidth.

AI-driven network management and Digital Twin technologies were also showcased as transformative enablers, capable of providing predictive maintenance, real-time situational awareness, and autonomous network optimization. Comarch presented its vision for this AI-enhanced era, emphasizing the evolution from human-supervised systems to adaptive, self-learning network architectures, necessary for securing and managing increasingly complex infrastructures.

The consensus from Kraków was clear: the 450 MHz ecosystem is at a defining crossroads. Its unique technical advantages and growing ecosystem of LTE450 and 5G RedCap solutions give it unmatched potential to connect critical industries. Realizing this vision will require collective global action, consistent regulatory frameworks, and continued investment in innovation, ensuring that the 450 MHz band remains a cornerstone of secure critical communication for many decades.

