Definity Introduces New Outcome-Based Engagement Model That Aligns Fees to Client Results

A human-led, AI-accelerated partnership model that shifts consulting from effort-based billing to shared outcomes and measurable business value

DALLAS, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Definity announced the launch of Definity Outcome Advantage: its new outcome-based engagement model, a transformative approach to consulting designed to align Definity's success directly with the business outcomes its clients achieve.

At Definity, we have always believed that technology should serve people, not the other way around. This new engagement model is the next evolution of that mission — redefining how Definity partners with clients to deliver meaningful, measurable outcomes.

As organizations face increasing pressure to move faster, reduce risk, and prove return on investment, Definity is responding with a model that shifts the focus away from billable hours, project activities, and effort-based delivery. Instead, the company is tying its fees to the value created and the improvements achieved.

"For 22 years our clients' success has always been our #1 focus," said Omar Del Rio, Managing Partner. "We are helping revolutionize the consulting industry by moving beyond traditional pricing models and focusing on what matters most: outcomes and results. Definity Outcome Advantage creates a true partnership where our incentives are aligned with our clients' success."

Definity's new model is led by experienced professionals and accelerated by AI. By combining strategic thinking, decades of consulting expertise, and trusted client relationships with the speed, scalability, and precision of AI agents, Definity can help organizations realize value faster and with less risk.

Unlike conventional pricing structures that simply defer a portion of payment until a project milestone is hit, Definity's outcome-based model is built on a deeper principle: sharing in the value created. This does not mean treating success as a delayed milestone in a traditional fixed-fee or time-and-materials approach. Instead, outcome-based pricing connects what the buyer pays to the business improvement achieved.

This makes Definity Outcome Advantage one of the purest forms of value-based pricing. It reflects confidence not only in the consulting process, but in the ability to drive measurable performance improvements.

"This approach only works when the provider truly stands behind the result," said Freddy Castro, President of Client Operations. "Outcome-based pricing requires confidence — confidence in the solution, confidence in the execution, and confidence in the partnership. When that confidence exists, clients gain a simpler, more trustworthy path to innovation, and vendors earn the right to share in the value they help create."

With its value-tied fee structure, Definity earns the performance-tied payments only when agreed-upon outcomes are achieved. This reduces client risk, strengthens accountability, and creates a more transparent foundation for transformation initiatives.

The launch of Definity Outcome Advantage reinforces Definity's commitment to helping organizations build a safer, faster pathway to their future — one where technology investments are measured not by activity, but by impact.

Media Contact:

Christina Kaney, Growth Manager- [email protected]

About Definity: Definity is a technology consulting firm that helps organizations solve business challenges through innovative, human-centered solutions. With decades of experience and deep expertise across Microsoft technologies, AI, custom development, managed services, and digital transformation, Definity partners with clients to deliver practical solutions that create measurable business value.

SOURCE Definity