definity Unveils Agentic Data Engineering Platform With $12M Series A

Agentic platform enabling data lakehouse teams to reduce platform costs, improve reliability, and accelerate data and AI delivery

CHICAGO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- definity today unveiled its agentic data engineering platform, purpose-built to operate and optimize enterprise lakehouse and Spark data pipelines. The company also announced an oversubscribed $12 million Series A financing led by GreatPoint Ventures, with participation from Dynatrace and existing investors StageOne Ventures and Hyde Park Venture Partners. The round brings definity's total funding to $16.5 million.

The Operational Gap in Modern Data Platforms

Enterprise data platforms now underpin AI, analytics, and core business operations. Data engineering teams are expected to deliver faster while maintaining production reliability and controlling costs across increasingly complex environments.

However, most teams still operate with fragmented tooling that monitors isolated signals – data quality, execution health, infrastructure performance, or spend – after the fact and without a unified operational context. As a result, data engineering remains reactive and manual, and more importantly, AI agents lack the runtime understanding required to take effective action and operate safely in production environments.

The outcome is disastrous – significant infrastructure waste, recurring pipeline incidents, and slow data delivery that constrains business outcomes.

definity was built to solve this operational gap.

From Monitoring to Agentic Operation

definity introduces a new operating model for enterprise data platforms: agentic data engineering.

The platform provides actionable runtime intelligence powering AI agents that enable teams to continuously optimize platform cost, prevent incidents before they impact the business, and dramatically increase developer velocity.

At the core of definity is an in-motion architecture that operates directly within production pipelines, without requiring code changes. By observing pipelines during execution, the platform captures full-stack signals across infrastructure behavior, pipeline execution, and data characteristics.

This unified runtime context, combined with the ability to safely control pipeline execution in real time, enables the shift from monitoring to true agentic operation.

Without runtime intelligence and control, AI agents remain advisory and post hoc. With it, they can autonomously analyze, optimize, and take action in production.

"As AI becomes embedded across the enterprise, data platforms can no longer be operated through fragmented, reactive tooling," said Roy Daniel, CEO and co-founder of definity. "Agentic data engineering introduces a new operating model – agents that continuously understand, optimize, and protect data pipelines in production. definity was purpose-built to deliver on that promise for the enterprise."

Proven Enterprise Outcomes at Scale

Global enterprises use definity to reduce platform costs by more than 30 percent through job-level optimization, prevent pipeline and data incidents in motion before they impact the business, and resolve complex Spark issues 10 times faster.

The solution supports large lakehouse deployments across both cloud and on-premises Spark environments, including Databricks, AWS EMR, GCP Dataproc, and Spark on K8S. By embedding intelligence directly into pipeline execution, definity simplifies day-to-day platform operations while enabling continuous optimization at enterprise scale. Adoption has accelerated as enterprises seek operational leverage beyond traditional observability tooling in these platforms.

"definity brings much-needed intelligence to the data layer by applying runtime context across data pipelines," said Steve Tack, Chief Product Officer at Dynatrace. "Their approach directly aligns with our vision of full-stack observability – from applications and infrastructure to data and AI."

Funding to Scale Agentic Data Engineering

This round comes on the heels of significant momentum for definity, tripling its revenue over the past six months and adding several Fortune 500 and large enterprise customers.

The $12 million Series A will support continued development of definity's agentic capabilities, expansion of ecosystem integrations, and growth of go-to-market operations.

"definity is solving a problem that becomes unavoidable at enterprise scale," said Gautam Krishnamurthi, General Partner at GreatPoint Ventures. "Their runtime-first architecture and early traction with high-caliber customers position them to lead the shift toward agentic data engineering – the evolution of the modern data platform."

As enterprise AI adoption accelerates, data platforms are under unprecedented operational strain. The ability to operate pipelines with full context and autonomous action is becoming essential. definity is the foundational infrastructure for this new era, enabling data engineering teams to move from fragmented monitoring and reactive alerts to proactive, autonomous operation of production data pipelines.

About definity

definity is the agentic data engineering platform for the lakehouse and Spark ecosystem, providing actionable runtime intelligence via AI agents that enable enterprise data engineering teams to optimize platform costs, proactively prevent job and data incidents, and improve developer velocity.

For more information, visit www.definity.ai.

SOURCE definity