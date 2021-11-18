DeFinity partners with Alpha Impact

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeFinity, an institutional digital asset ECN and DeFi marketplace for fiat Foreign Exchange, Cryptocurrencies and central bank digital currencies, partners with cryptocurrency copy-trading platform Alpha Impact to distribute AI powered market anomaly signals covering a dozen digital assets.

Alpha Impact is a DeFi-enabled social trading platform that lets users find and copy a top trader while keeping funds in their own wallet. Alpha Impact will be partnering with DeFinity with the collective vision of using technological advances to help traders make better informed trading decisions.

Manu Choudhary, CEO and Co-founder of DeFinity, said, "As part of our goal to bring institutional pricing and revolutionary trading insights to retail traders we have partnered with the Alpha Impact, market leaders in democratising crypto trading. We believe that some of the technological advances that we have made in the last 12 months would be hugely beneficial to the retail trading community and we are delighted to be able to distribute our technical analysis and risk management strategies to a broader demographic via Alpha Impact."

Hayden Hughes, CEO and Co-founder of Alpha Impact, commented: "We've been relentless in working towards our mission of making cryptocurrency accessible to everyone. On behalf of the whole Alpha Impact team, I'm excited to welcome DeFinity into the Alpha Impact lineup when our integration is complete. Risk management is at the forefront of many crypto traders' minds, and we're excited about DeFinity's ability to bring attention to the crypto trading landscape, including Alpha Impact's no-gas copy trading platform."

Both projects launched on Cardstarter, a Cardano based launchpad, earlier in 2021 and as they release their operational platforms saw the opportunity to partner and support their respective communities. With Alpha Impact's trading capabilities and DeFinity's technical analysis content purposed to advance bringing the traditional and crytpo asset classes together from a trading view. The addition of the now live 'anomaly indicator' AI to the content distribution will give the combined communities unique insight into markets signals in the digital space, ordinarily reserved for top tier institutional investors.

Created by foreign currency & liquidity platform DMALINK and blockchain firm WeOwn, DeFinity an institutional digital asset ECN and decentralized exchange that supports crypto currency as well as real-time clearing in spot FX. DeFinity is also uniquely positioned to support a highly anticipated and inevitably important invention — CBDC (central bank digital currencies).

DeFinity and Alpha impact decided to partner with the knowledge that in combination they were supporting their respective communities with the knowledge to inform market opinions and the unique capability to observe top traders actions and act upon all these views.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact is a DeFi-enabled social trading platform that lets users find and copy a top trader while keeping funds in their own wallet. We will never ask users to deposit funds onto our platform. Customers can browse the Alpha Impact leaderboard to find a trader whose investing style works for them whether high, medium or low risk.

Built by two banking veterans with experience in the crypto and traditional financial services industries, the founders' philosophy is that not every investor wants the same thing, and that investors should be able to safely copy a top trader without having to risk their funds.

About DeFinity

DeFinity is a financial technology firm powered and owned by DMALINK and WeOwn. DeFinity is an institutional digital asset ECN and DeFi marketplace for fiat Foreign Exchange, Cryptocurrencies and central bank digital currencies (CBDC). In addition to the digital asset ECN, DeFinity is a layer-2 protocol and decentralised exchange solution with a focus on interoperability, utilising existing blockchain frameworks such as WeOwn, Ethereum, Polkadot, Binance Smart Chain and Cardano. Harnessing the power of decentralisation within a strong regulatory framework, the firm is specifically geared towards the future support of central bank digital currencies and decentralised financial services for FX clearing.

For more information contact:

