Defy TV and TrueReal to debut in 92% of U.S. today; Two newest Scripps Networks unveil schedules

Defy TV will cater to men ages 25-54, with programming that celebrates fascinating and independent-minded people living life to the fullest. Programming will include popular series such as "Swamp People" (Mondays), "Counting Cars" (Tuesdays), "American Pickers" (Wednesdays), "The Curse of Oak Island" (Thursdays), "Forged in Fire" (Fridays), "Ax Men" (Saturdays), "Alone" (Saturdays), "Dog the Bounty Hunter" (Sundays) and "Pawn Stars" (Sundays) among others. Find the complete Defy TV schedule and local channel information here.

TrueReal will serve women ages 25-54 with addictive, unscripted dramatic television. Similar to Defy TV, its lineup will include popular series such as "Storage Wars" (Mondays), "Hoarders" (Tuesdays), "Little Women: LA" (Wednesdays), "Intervention" (Thursdays), "I Survived" (Fridays), "Married at First Sight" (Saturdays), "Little Women: Atlanta" (Sundays) and "Wahlburgers" (Sundays) among others. Find the complete TrueReal schedule and local channel information here.

The two demo-specific networks will be free to viewers across the country, carried by ION stations, select Scripps local television stations and those of other station groups.

Scripps Networks will now have a portfolio of nine networks, serving diverse audiences that each reach nearly every U.S. television home, as Defy TV and TrueReal join ION, Bounce, Laff, Grit, Court TV, Court TV Mystery and Newsy. Newsy will launch as a free over-the-air network on Friday, Oct. 1.

About Scripps

