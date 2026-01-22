Defying the Standard: JumpCloud Acclaimed for Its Authentic Work Culture

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpCloud Inc . captured top honors on Built In's prestigious 2026 Best Places to Work lists for the seventh consecutive time. The annual program recognizes the highest standards in workplace culture across startups and global enterprises. JumpCloud continues to set the benchmark for both major tech markets and remote-first environments throughout the U.S.

For 2026, JumpCloud is recognized on the following lists:

Best Places to Work in Colorado

Best Midsize Places to Work in Colorado

Best Remote Places to Work

"Being recognized as a Best Place to Work for the seventh year in a row underscores our unwavering dedication to our values, and our dedication to create an exceptional work environment for our team," said Amy Moynihan, chief people officer, JumpCloud. "At JumpCloud, we don't just build technology; we build an environment where people feel empowered to do their best work. This recognition validates our commitment to providing a flexible, inclusive, and high-impact culture—whether our team members are working from our Colorado headquarters or from their homes across the globe."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm that uses company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the evolving priorities of today's tech professionals, the program also weighs criteria like remote-first flexibility, DEI programs, and opportunities for professional growth.

"Today's candidates discover the companies they want to work for using AI tools," said Maria Christopoulos Katris, founder & CEO, Built In. "Earning a Best Place to Work award not only signals to candidates that you invest in your people, it's a lever to strengthen how AI search tools understand and represent your company's story."

To find out more about JumpCloud's remote work environment visit our careers page.

About Built In

Built In is the "always on" recruiting platform that reaches tech professionals that other platforms don't. Designed to help companies hire expert tech talent, Built In continuously drives brand awareness with content. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand global tech professionals visit the site to stay ahead of tech trends, find the right job opportunities, and get hired.

About Built In's Best Places to Work



Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in leading tech hubs. The program is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a modern workplace.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® delivers a unified identity, device, and access management platform that makes it easy to securely manage identities, devices, and access across your organization. With JumpCloud, IT teams and MSPs enable users to work securely from anywhere and manage their Windows, Apple, Linux, and Android devices from a single platform. JumpCloud exists to make sophisticated security simple and accessible for all.

Learn more: https://www.jumpcloud.com/

Follow us: Blog | Podcast | X | LinkedIn | YouTube | Resources

Click here to get started with JumpCloud

Contact

For JumpCloud

Josie Judy

[email protected]

SOURCE JumpCloud, Inc.