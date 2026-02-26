JumpCloud Joins OpenID to Secure the New World of AI Agents

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced it has joined the OpenID Foundation (OIDF) as a Sustaining Corporate Member . This marks a definitive shift in the global identity landscape. JumpCloud is now at the industry's top table with key identity authorities. This shows its shift from a disruptive directory platform to a key player in global identity standards.

As a Sustaining Corporate Member, JumpCloud joins an elite tier of organizations responsible for the stewardship of the OpenID Connect (OIDC) protocol. This move underscores JumpCloud's technical maturity. It also shows our commitment to the next generation of identity standards for the modern, decentralized enterprise.

"Our membership in the OpenID Foundation isn't just about supporting existing standards; it's about helping to make sure the industry has a unified way forward as those standards are adopted for AI and other use cases," said Joel Rennich, senior vice president of product management, JumpCloud. "We very strongly believe that the answers to tomorrow's identity challenges lie in the industry working together to ensure vendors, service providers, and users have a standards-based approach to identity management."

JumpCloud is changing the game in IDaaS. Traditional providers focus on human identities and service accounts. JumpCloud, however, emphasizes a key third category: autonomous AI agents.

As AI agents begin to perform complex, cross-platform tasks without direct human intervention, the industry faces a massive security vacuum. JumpCloud's mission at the OpenID Foundation will be to unify the industry under a single standard, ensuring vendors and providers aren't trapped by competing protocols.

About JumpCloud®

JumpCloud® is the AI-powered unified IT management platform designed to secure the modern workforce. By consolidating identity, device, and access management, JumpCloud provides intelligent, secure IT that scales from human users to autonomous AI agents. We help organizations around the globe eliminate complexity and turn AI risk into an optimized advantage, ensuring the right people and agents have secure access to the right resources at all times.

Learn more: jumpcloud.com/

Follow us: Blog | Podcast | X | LinkedIn | YouTube | Resources

Click here to get started with JumpCloud

Contact

For JumpCloud

Josie Caracciolo

[email protected]

SOURCE JumpCloud, Inc.