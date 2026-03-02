JumpCloud Names Roland Palmer as CISO to Lead Global Security Strategy

LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced the appointment of Roland Palmer as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Vice President of Security. Palmer is a recognized expert in scaling global teams and organizations with complex risk and compliance requirements. He joins JumpCloud to lead the company's global security strategy and protect the company's large, global employee and customer base.

Palmer's deep technical background was essential in his selection and appointment as JumpCloud scales its cloud-based infrastructure and the need to solve complex security challenges for a growing list of global organizations. His expertise ensures that JumpCloud's internal security operations remain as resilient and sophisticated as the unified platform it provides to its customers.

"Trust is the bedrock of intelligent, secure IT," said Greg Keller, co-founder and chief technology officer, JumpCloud. "Roland's track record of building transparent, proof-driven security programs is world-class. He doesn't just manage risk; he integrates it into the fabric of the product. His leadership ensures that as we innovate, we are providing the most secure and compliant foundation possible for our customers."

Palmer brings over 20 years of experience to the role. He recently served as VP of Security and Compliance at Sumo Logic for eight years. There, he led global security operations and integrated compliance directly into engineering workflows.

"Identity and device trust are the most consequential problems in security today," said Palmer. "I've admired JumpCloud's thoughtful approach to these challenges for years. The company's vision aligns with my own: intelligent, secure IT must be opinionated where it matters, yet simple and grounded in how teams actually operate. I look forward to deepening the trust our customers place in us as we scale."

