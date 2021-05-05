Degreed Partners with BoostUp.ai to Bolster their Sales Execution

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BoostUp.ai proudly announces it has added Degreed to its growing list of customers. Degreed, the upskilling platform for one in three Fortune 50 companies, will continue to uplevel its success by using BoostUp.ai to get deep insights into its sales pipeline, improve pipeline management, have more valuable and effective meetings, and increase cross-functional collaboration.

"The RevOps solution provider we leveraged before never delivered the value we had hoped for," TJ Williams, CRO, Degreed. "We did a scan of the market, and BoostUp had everything that we wanted. It is really simple to use, moved us away from spreadsheets completely, something that sales reps could find a lot of value in, and really helped us in forecasting."

We are excited to welcome Degreed as a BoostUp customer and we're looking forward to where this partnership will go. Tweet this

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Degreed as a BoostUp customer. Their leadership team is extremely forward-thinking and has recognized not only the need for revenue intelligence, but for a platform that actually provides them with features and insights to help them succeed," said Sharad Verma , Co-founder and CEO, BoostUp.ai. "They've had an incredible amount of success with BoostUp in the last few months, and we're looking forward to where this partnership will go."

BoostUp.ai ingests unstructured data from sources like email, phone calls, calendars, meetings, and messaging applications, as well as CRM information to form a complete picture of sales prospects, opportunities, and customer accounts. It then applies natural language parsing, sentiment analysis, and proprietary indexing on spoken and written words to help companies forecast more accurately, get early warning signs of deal or account churn, and increase sales performance.

This is all managed through BoostUp.ai's easy-to-use interface that not only provides a high-level overview of trends but allows for point-by-point inspection of individual deals, engagements, and communications. With BoostUp, Degreed can completely trust their forecasts, saving precious time in meetings that were previously spent filtering through poor data. They have now unlocked an entirely new level of efficiency, as they can develop better strategies and more decisive actions to win deals.

"The biggest change we've seen with BoostUp is how in-depth we are able to look into our pipeline, said Holly Phillips, VP of Enterprise Sales, Degreed. "Before we were just looking at surface-level things and BoostUp has really given us the ability to examine risk factors we weren't even thinking about before. We've uncovered trends that impact our sales cycle that we didn't even know existed."

Read Degreed's Success Story.

About Degreed

Degreed is the workforce upskilling platform for one in three Fortune 50 companies. They integrate and curate all the resources people use to learn - including learning management systems and millions of courses, videos, articles, books, and podcasts. Then they use behavioral and data science to analyze everyone's skills, and to automatically personalize career development based on their jobs, strengths, and goals. For more information, visit: www.degreed.com .

About BoostUp.ai

BoostUp.ai's Connected Revenue Intelligence & Operations platform is designed to help sales teams achieve forecasting accuracy, efficiency, predictability, and growth across the entire sales process. BoostUp.ai accelerates revenue performance with a single connected experience across revenue operations and digital revenue intelligence creating complete transparency, automating processes, and identifying risk and opportunity in the pipeline while improving forecasting rigor and accuracy. This drives team efficiency, leads to a high-performing sales team, and boosts sales execution and revenue. Leading companies including Branch, Iterable, ContentSquare, Windstream, Degreed, and Udemy trust BoostUp.ai to drive predictable revenue and growth. For more information, please visit: www.boostup.ai or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact: Brandon Most, [email protected]

SOURCE BoostUp.ai