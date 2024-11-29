Degrii and BWT Pool Announce Global Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Pool Cleaning

LYON, France, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At Piscine Global 2024 in Lyon, Degrii, a pioneer with over a decade of cleaning technology innovation, and BWT, a global leader in water solutions, proudly unveiled a strategic partnership set to redefine the robotics pool cleaning market.

Combining Strengths for Unmatched Innovation

Degrii and BWT: A Global Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Pool Cleaning Robotic

Degrii's 10 years of expertise in battery-powered robotics perfectly complements BWT's leadership in water technology, its global sales and service network, and unparalleled marketing strength. Together, they will offer a range of advanced pool cleaning solutions, from high-performance cable-operated robots to cutting-edge battery-powered smart systems.

"This partnership with BWT represents a significant milestone for Degrii, allowing us to bring our cutting-edge expertise and innovative range of battery-powered pool robotics to a global audience and become the main player in this market," said Fei Zhao, CEO of Degrii.

A Shared Vision for Growth

By joining forces, Degrii and BWT aim to accelerate growth and unlock new opportunities in the global pool cleaning industry. Customers will benefit from the combined strengths of Degrii's technological innovation and BWT's infrastructure, global sales network, and brand development expertise.

"Collaborating with Degrii allows us to leverage their worldwide leading know-how in battery pool robotics technology and bring our shared vision for uncompromising customer comfort and satisfaction in pool robotics to life. We're looking forward to the innovative power and dynamic growth that this strategic partnership will foster," said Andreas Weissenbacher, CEO of BWT.

This partnership signifies a major leap forward in pool cleaning technology, delivering smarter and more efficient solutions that push the limits and set a new benchmark for value and customer satisfaction globally.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569680/20241128_175010.jpg