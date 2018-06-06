Degussa Bank Optimizes ATM Operations With Cash-as-a-service From Diebold Nixdorf

By shifting its day-to-day, in-house ATM cash management and operations to Diebold Nixdorf, the bank is able to reduce the total cost of ownership of its fleet and free its resources to focus on driving innovation and better serving its customers. Diebold Nixdorf is partnering with the German licensed bank Reisebank, which is assuming the responsibility for cash and asset management for Degussa.

Providing customers with access to cash continues to be an important service for Degussa Bank; however, it is more efficient and less expensive if it is managed by a specialized provider. As cash circulation rates increase, the cash cycle becomes more complex for financial institutions to manage. On average, cash management for ATMs accounts for 48 percent of ATM network operating costs globally—and an estimated € 1.3 – 2.6 billion per year in Europe alone.1

"When we considered how to handle the operation of our ATMs in future, we analyzed various business models and found Diebold Nixdorf's cash-as-a-service offer to be compelling," explained Uwe Hasse, who as service provider manager at Degussa Bank is responsible for managing the IT partners of the bank. "A single source for all our cash supply services means we benefit in several ways: Fewer funds will be tied up when our ATM network is renewed, we will need fewer resources to meet legal requirements and all the service providers involved will be controlled centrally. As a result, the management team can concentrate more intently on issues related to the digital transformation," Hasse adds.

By outsourcing the cash supply process to a specialized company, Degussa Bank is following a trend that many Scandinavian banks, in particular, are already implementing. In 2017, a number of financial institutions and data centers in Sweden and Denmark ordered extensive managed services from Diebold Nixdorf with the aim of having their ATM networks operated by the company. The global 'as-a-service' market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38 percent by 2020.2

"More financial institutions worldwide are recognizing the advantages of 'as-a-service' business models compared to managing these types of complexities in-house," said Olaf Heyden, senior vice president, services at Diebold Nixdorf. "They gain greater financial flexibility and speed, benefit from our decades of experience and high economies of scale, and can concentrate fully on their customers. We are excited to partner with Degussa to optimize and transform their ATM operations."

About Degussa Bank

As Germany's only worksite bank, Degussa Bank focuses on you as a working person. We're different because we're a part of your working world, located right at the worksite. With us, you can carry out your banking business conveniently at a Bank-Shop on the premises of one of our 200 partner companies, by telephone, or by using our InternetBanking website or smartphone app.

The core tenets of Degussa Bank's business model are clear: We're close to our customers' workplaces, and we strive for a close relationship between customers and our banking staff. We've been effective and successful for more than 50 years, because we know that in financial matters, only one currency counts: mutual trust. Every day, we work to make this trust stronger. Responsive. Responsible. Reliable.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world's top 100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are essential to evolve in an 'always on' and changing consumer landscape. The company has a presence in more than 130 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.



1 Annual ATM Services Expenditures," Datamonitor, 2015. "Best Practices in ATM Cash Replenishment in Europe," European Payments Council, ATM Industry Association, 2014

2 Global Anything-as-a-Service Market 2016-2020, technavio

