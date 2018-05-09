Dehydrating Breather Market Worth 501.8 Million US by 2023

According to a new market research report "Dehydrating Breather Market by Type (Conventional and Self-Dehydrating Breather), Desiccant Volume (<2.0 Kg, 2.0 - 4.0 Kg, and >4.0 Kg), End-User (Utilities, Industrial, Heavy-Duty Vehicles), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 402.5 Million in 2018 to USD 501.8 Million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.51% during the forecast period. Increase in demand for transmission and distribution infrastructure in various regions such as the Asia Pacific and North America, and increased requirement for the protection of electrical equipment are expected to drive the dehydrating breather market.

Conventional breather segment is expected to hold the largest share of the dehydrating breather market, by type, during the forecast period

The conventional breather segment led the dehydrating breather market in 2017 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Conventional breather is a traditional method preferred by most of the companies to remove moisture from oil & lubricants. It contains various types of desiccants such as silica gel and molecular sieves, which have the ability to scrub moisture in the air. Asia Pacific is the estimated to be the largest market for conventional breather during the forecast period due to the growing investment in T&D infrastructure.

The market sub-segment for less than 2.0 kg of desiccant is expected to be the fastest growing sub-segment by desiccant volume in the dehydrating breather market

The market sub-segment for less than 2.0 kg of desiccant is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. Less than 2.0 kg desiccant volume capacity of dehydrating breather can be used in various end-users such as utilities, heavy-duty vehicles, and industrial among others. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for less than 2.0 kg segment during the forecast period.

Utilities is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the dehydrating breather market

The utilities segment is expected to be the fastest growing market for dehydrating breather from 2018 to 2023. Application of dehydrating breathers in utilities segment includes transformers, shunt reactor, and on load tap changers. Dehydrating breather is used in these equipment's to minimize the amount of moisture entering the insulating fluid of electrical equipment. Dehydrating breather provides an economical and efficient means for controlling the moisture entering conservator tank. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for utilities segment during the forecast period due to the increase in investment in T&D sector and refurbishment of aging infrastructure.

Asia Pacific: The leading market for dehydrating breather

In this report, the dehydrating breather market has been analyzed with respect to five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the global dehydrating breather market in 2018. The region is expected to expand and upgrade its existing distribution infrastructure to fulfill the growing demand for electricity. In addition, increasing investment in railroads is also a major driving factor for dehydrating breather market. For instance, in 2016, Indian railways announced its plan to invest USD 142 billion for the upgrading of railway infrastructure. Also, China plans to invest USD 538 billion in railway infrastructure in five years (2016-2020). All the above factors are expected to have a positive impact on the dehydrating breather market in the Asia Pacific region.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the dehydrating breather market. These players include ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Hubbell (US), Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen (MR) (Germany), and Des-Case (US). The leading players adopted various strategies such as new product launches and mergers & acquisitions to increase their market shares.

