Deion "Prime Time" Sanders to Keynote Ellucian Live 2025

RESTON, Va., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian , the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced Deion "Prime Time" Sanders, Pro Football Hall of Famer, Super Bowl Champion, and University of Colorado Boulder Head Football Coach, as a keynote speaker at Ellucian Live 2025, the industry's premier global technology conference. In an exciting fireside chat on the mainstage, Wednesday, April 9, Coach Prime, the only professional athlete to compete in both the Super Bowl and World Series, will share powerful messages about supporting education for student-athletes, as well as his experience as a lifelong learner and an HBCU graduate.

"We're thrilled to welcome Coach Prime as we bring the Ellucian community together to imagine new possibilities," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "His passion for elevating students through education and his inspiring leadership align perfectly with this year's theme: Imagine, Believe, Achieve."

Ellucian Live will be held April 6-9, 2025 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, bringing together the largest global community of institutional leaders, technologists and administrators in higher education to discover game-changing solutions, industry insights, and powerful connections.

ABOUT DEION SANDERS

Deion "Prime Time" Sanders is "Coach Prime," the head football coach at the University of Colorado.

From 2020-2022, as head coach, Sanders led Jackson State University to back-to-back SWAC Championships and won back-to-back SWAC Coach of the Year honors. During his time at JSU, the Tigers had a 27-6 record, including a perfect regular season in 2022. In 2021, he was named the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year.

Sanders is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a two-time Super Bowl champion and eight-time Pro Bowler. He played 14 years in the NFL for the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens. He is the only person in professional sports history to play in the World Series and the Super Bowl.

Since retiring from professional sports, Sanders became an analyst for CBS Sports, and NFL Network, and now offers his insights and opinions on the Pro Football Football Show on Barstool Sports. He has produced and/or appeared in a variety of television shows, including Tiny House Nation, Grandfathered, Moesha, Running Wild with Bear Grylls, Lip Sync Battle, The League, 30 for 30: Deion's Double Play, Deion's Family Playbook, and, most recently, Coach Prime, a docuseries on Prime Video that follows Sanders and his college football journey.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 20 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

