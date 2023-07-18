DEKRA ACCREDITED AS COMMON CRITERIA TESTING LABORATORY IN THE UNITED STATES

STERLING, Va., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) and the National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP) have accredited DEKRA as a Common Criteria testing laboratory in the United States. The accreditation has been granted to DEKRA's laboratory located in Sterling, Virginia, and is DEKRA's second accredited laboratory for Common Criteria certification.

"This accreditation is a significant milestone for DEKRA's cybersecurity division and demonstrates our commitment to enhancing support for our customers in North America, as well as our global presence," said Rubén Lirio, Cybersecurity Manager for DEKRA. "It's a critical element of delivering on DEKRA's vision to be the partner for a safe, secure, and sustainable world."

Common Criteria is an international standard for evaluating and certifying information technology products and systems' security features and capabilities, such as operating systems, network devices, smart cards, and software applications. Under the Common Criteria standard, the evaluation process involves rigorous testing and examination of the product's security features, penetration testing, vulnerability analysis, documentation, and development processes. It assesses aspects such as access control, cryptography, audit logging, and secure communication. Common Criteria certification is a market entry requirement in some countries and regions.

"The addition of Common Criteria to our existing certification as a FIPS 140-3 accredited laboratory (lab code 600319-0) allows us to meet our customers' growing cybersecurity needs in North America," said Nithya Rachamadugu, Vice President and Lab Director.

DEKRA provides comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to address a wide range of security challenges, enabling customers to test, evaluate, and certify their devices against globally recognized standards, such as FIPS 140-3 (ISO 19790), eIDAS regulation, LINCE, and GSMA-NESAS 3GPP. DEKRA also offers penetration testing and evaluations for private cybersecurity service programs, including Amazon AVS Security, CTIA IoT, and ETSI EN 303 645.

About DEKRA Americas

DEKRA Americas protects people, assets, and our community by providing comprehensive testing, inspection, certification, and consulting services around the globe. DEKRA Americas is a service unit of DEKRA S.E., a global leader in safety since 1925 with more than 48,000 employees in 60 countries across six continents.

