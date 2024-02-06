DEKRA at Mobile World Congress 2024 (February 26-29, 2024)

DEKRA showcases at MWC how product testing and certification are evolving for AI, Cybersecurity and Connectivity

STUTTGART, Germany, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DEKRA, the global product safety and security industry leader, will participate in a new edition of Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona (Spain), an event starting February 26th where the latest advancements in the mobile and technology landscape are exhibited. DEKRA will present how product testing and certification are evolving, influenced by the accelerated transformation of the technological landscape, where technologies progress at an unprecedented speed, particularly in critical areas such as Artificial intelligence, Cybersecurity and Connectivity, challenging even the regulations' capacity to keep their pace.

DEKRA's mission goes beyond ensuring the safety and security of products. With a legacy connected to technological development since 1925, DEKRA is committed to anticipating and providing solutions that ensure safety and security remain paramount in the dynamic world of technology, actively supporting customers in evaluating whether their products containing new and existing technologies can guarantee a safe and secure operation, while also complying with regulations.

As part of this strategy, DEKRA was the first company in the world to launch AI Testing and Certification services to evaluate if AI systems can provide users with a trustworthy and safe experience. Besides, DEKRA has also introduced Artificial Intelligence & Advanced Analytics Services support customers on how to start the journey for a safe and secure AI in their products.

Likewise, DEKRA is continuously expanding its cybersecurity services to meet the demands of the connected world, where cybersecurity is no longer merely an option but a necessity for every type of device. (…)

Read full version: Press Overview (dekra.com)

