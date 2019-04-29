DEKRA Launches Trust Center Initiative

STUTTGART, Germany, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global expert organization DEKRA has made a successful start to 2019. In the first quarter, revenue increased by almost 5% to more than EUR 800 million. The company considers itself on course for growth for the 16th year running, and is expecting annual growth of between 4 and 6%.

Highlights of the first few months of the financial year include the opening of the first inspection station in China and the Trust Center initiative that DEKRA has launched in Germany together with other testing organizations for the entire industry, to enable it to effectively perform its official inspection tasks in the data-driven and connected world of the future. That applies to safe mobility in particular. "The data belongs to the users. The safety- and environmentally relevant data that vehicles generate must be made available to the inspection organizations in an unfiltered state, otherwise the proper condition and the safety of the vehicles cannot be guaranteed," DEKRA Chief Executive Officer Stefan Kölbl told journalists in Stuttgart.

When it came to reviewing past developments, the DEKRA CEO was very pleased: Consolidated revenue increased by 6.6% to EUR 3.3 billion in 2018. The staff headcount increased by over 1,000 to nearly 45,200. The international business has continued its positive development and has now reached EUR 1.3 billion. Over half of the company's employees are based outside Germany. DEKRA further strengthened its position as the largest unlisted expert organization in the TIC industry (testing, inspection, certification) in 2018.

Following intensive preparation, DEKRA opened the first inspection station for passenger cars in China a few weeks ago in Shenzhen. A second one in Beijing is under construction and is scheduled to start operations in the second half of the year. Already the global market leader in vehicle inspections, this also makes the expert organization a pioneer in the world's largest automotive market. "We are pursuing ambitious goals in China," said Stefan Kölbl. "Entering the market is a milestone for us. If our expectations come true, we will keep investing significantly over the coming years." The vehicle inspection process in China is organized largely by the division of labor and are partially data-driven and automated. As a result, around 20 vehicles can be inspected per hour in Shenzhen. This means that Shenzhen has a capacity of 50,000 vehicles per year. In Beijing, this figure will be around 180,000 because trucks and buses will also be inspected there and the station will be even bigger. Kölbl: "This is where we are building the largest DEKRA station in the world."

Read full version:

www.dekra.com/en/newsroom

About DEKRA

DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for more than 90 years. Founded in 1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today one of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary of DEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2018, DEKRA generated sales totaling more than 3.3 billion euros. The company currently employs more than 45,000 people in approximately 60 countries on all six continents. With qualified and independent expert services, they work for safety on the road, at work and at home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and building inspections, safety consultancy, testing and certification of products and systems, as well as training courses and temporary work. The vision for the company's 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a safe world.

Contact:

Stuttgart, April 29, 2019 / No. 038-A

Dr. Torsten Knödler

+49-711-7861-2075

+49-711-7861-742075

torsten.knoedler@dekra.com

DEKRA e.V.

Corporate Communications

Handwerkstrasse 15

70565 Stuttgart, Germany

www.dekra.de/presse

SOURCE DEKRA SE