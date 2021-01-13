DEKRA’s 2021 Safety in Action® Conference set for August 17-19 in Orlando.

The 2021 theme is "Navigating the New Normal: A 360 Approach to Safety at Work," which will address how the Covid-19 pandemic is fundamentally changing the world of workplace safety.

The conference's nearly 100 sessions will focus on seven tracks: Exposure Reduction, Supervisor and Manager Development, Executive Transformational Leadership, Serious Injury and Fatality Prevention, Human Performance Reliability, Industrial Ergonomics, and Total Worker Wellbeing.

Also included is a one-day Leadership Summit designed to foster ideas that strengthen the culture at leadership organizations. This year's topic is "Brains, Behaviors & Culture: The Hidden Connections" which explores a science-based approach to Human Performance Reliability and how leaders can impact improvements in error reduction.

Traditionally held every spring, the Safety in Action® Conference was moved to late summer to ensure the safety of employees, attendees, and community as we all continue to battle Covid-19. The in-person August conference will be followed two weeks later by The Safety in Action® Digital Experience, a one-day virtual conference featuring approximately 50 sessions. The conference will be available on-demand for three months after the live virtual day. Dates are forthcoming.

Executive Sponsor Jim Spigener said the 2021 Safety in Action® Conference is essential. "Our industry is challenged to confront the risks associated with Covid-19 and to show how our unique skills can be used to protect our communities. This is the summit where we can come together and learn how we can drive our industry forward and help others, not just survive, but thrive in the face of these risks," he said.

For Christy Dray, Manager of Substation Construction and Maintenance for the Sacramento Municipal Utility District, the conference "is designed to inspire anyone from the front-line level to the CEO of an organization."

"At each one I attended, I established new contacts, learned new ideas to improve safety, shared experiences with others, and re-lit that fire inside me to engage others in safety back at my organization," she said.

About the Safety in Action® Conference:

The Safety in Action® Conference is the largest privately held safety event in the U.S where employees at every level gather to address the top issues affecting safety today. Engaging breakout sessions and workshops focus on real-world applications of the latest safety best practices. The result are dynamic networking and discussion sessions, provoking the kind of action that moves safety forward.

About DEKRA:

As the global leader in safety at work, DEKRA is a consultant and partner to many of the world's largest chemical, oil and gas, transportation, utilities, pharmaceutical, and agriculture companies. With a passionate, scientific approach to transforming safety, our clients mitigate risk to their employees, assets, and reputation in a quantifiable manner and, in the process, enhance business performance. DEKRA OSR is a service unit of DEKRA S.E., a global leader in safety since 1925 with over 35,000 employees.

