Del-Air Expands Throughout Florida's Fun Coast with Colman Heating & Air Acquisition

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric , Florida's foremost indoor comfort provider, continues its expansion across Florida with the acquisition of Colman Heating & Air. Del-Air now serves Volusia and Flagler counties including Daytona, Titusville, Cape Canaveral, Cocoa, New Smyrna, Ormond Beach and Palm Coast.

Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric continues its expansion across Florida with the acquisition of Colman Heating & Air.

Since opening in 1980, Colman Heating & Air has been a leading provider of home comfort along Florida's Space Coast. Located in Titusville, the company committed itself to excellent customer service while providing customers with top-quality services in air conditioning repair, installation, ductless HVAC, heat pumps, light commercial HVAC and much more.

"Through the acquisition of Colman Heating & Air, homeowners in Volusia and Flagler counties will have access to the services provided by our excellent team at Del-Air," said Rick Rogers, CEO of Del-Air. "We remain dedicated to creating premier home comfort for homeowners and businesses in these two communities. Through our full suite of HVAC, plumbing and electrical services, we commit ourselves to being an asset in the community."

For over 40 years, Del-Air has created a reputation as the air conditioning and heating contractor of choice for Florida homeowners, homebuilders and commercial businesses. As part of their dedication to the community, customers in their service areas can save $100 on their A/C tune-up when they donate five cans of food.

For more information about Del-Air or to see their discount offers, visit https://www.delair.com/ .

To schedule a service visit or repair, call (877) 418-0556.

About Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric

Since 1983, Del-Air has served Florida residents, businesses and homebuilders with quality air conditioning, heating, plumbing and electrical products and services. Del-Air's warranty programs and flagship Precise Comfort Plan includes regular professional maintenance for all household plumbing, air conditioning and electrical systems where applicable. Visit https://www.delair.com/ or call 888-831-2665 to contact Del-Air. Del-Air is majority owned by Astara Capital Partners.

About Astara Capital Partners

Astara Capital Partners is an integrated team of investors and operators investing in the middle market. The firm brings capital, strategic, and operational resources to its investments to build sustainable value and position them for long-term success. Astara focuses on a variety of industrial and services sectors, including building products, food, packaging, residential services, IT services, A&D, and government services. More information about Astara can be found at www.astaracapital.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric