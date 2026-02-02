Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric highlights the value of early-year HVAC and plumbing checkups

The leading Orlando-based home service company says preventative care helps maintain consistent comfort

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As homeowner plans for this year continue, Del-Air Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing and Electric is encouraging homeowners to plan their preventative maintenance early in the year to support ongoing indoor comfort, reliability and strong performance from essential home systems.

Proactive inspections of home heating, air conditioning, plumbing and electrical components can help homeowners maintain balanced indoor temperatures, minimize disruptions and ensure everything is prepared to meet changing seasonal demands.

Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric says early preventative care is the key to year-round home comfort.

"When the home's mechanical equipment is routinely maintained, it operates more efficiently and supports a better overall living environment," said Mark Weaver, vice president of residential service operations at Del-Air. "And just like having a routine oil change on a vehicle, preventative maintenance on home comfort equipment improves performance and helps provide peace of mind by identifying small concerns that can quietly affect operating costs."

Comfort Starts with Consistency

Many common indoor temperature and performance challenges stem from minor inefficiencies that develop gradually over time. Scheduling heating and cooling maintenance early in the year allows HVAC technicians to uncover and correct these issues before they begin to interfere with daily living during peak use times.

Factors that can affect home comfort include:

Restricted airflow or dirty components that disrupt temperature balance

Aging electrical connections that impact reliability

HVAC components that struggle to maintain consistent operation

Minor plumbing problems that may become major damage

Addressing these concerns early helps the equipment run more smoothly and consistently, particularly during periods of increased use.

Preventative Maintenance Enhances Everyday Living

According to Weaver, routine maintenance plays an important role in helping homeowners experience fewer disruptions and more dependable operation throughout the home.

"When HVAC systems do not have to work as hard to keep up, homeowners notice the difference," Weaver said. "Residents benefit from quieter operation, steadier temperatures, improved air quality and potentially lower utility bills."

Regular checkups may help maintain the warranty while helping to extend the life of the system. For homeowners with aging equipment, maintenance can also offer insight into potential adjustments, repairs or upgrades that further enhance warranty protection, comfort and performance.

To learn more about Del-Air's comprehensive preventative HVAC, plumbing and electrical maintenance service, or to schedule a complimentary consultation, visit delair.com or call (888) 831-2665.

About Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric

Since 1983, Del-Air has served Florida residents, businesses and homebuilders with quality air conditioning, heating, plumbing and electrical products and services. Del-Air's warranty programs and flagship Precise Comfort Plan includes regular professional maintenance for household plumbing, air conditioning and electrical systems where applicable. Visit www.delair.com or call 888-831-2665 to contact Del-Air. Del-Air is majority owned by Astara Capital Partners.

About Astara Capital Partners

Astara Capital Partners is an integrated team of investors and operators investing in the middle market. The firm brings capital, strategic and operational resources to its investments to build sustainable value and position them for long-term success. Astara focuses on a variety of industrial and services sectors, including building products, food, packaging, residential services, IT services, A&D and government services.

