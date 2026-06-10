Delaware State University Expands Access to Online Degree Programs to Support Workforce and Community Impact

DOVER, Del., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaware State University is partnering with education technology company Risepoint to support a portfolio of undergraduate and graduate online degree programs starting Fall 2026. The collaboration reflects the university's continued commitment to providing access to career-connected programs and preparing students for roles that meet workforce needs in their communities.

Rooted in more than 135 years of HBCU tradition, Delaware State University has long emphasized a culture of belonging, family, and opportunity. As a member of the eHBCU Consortium, a collaboration of historically Black colleges and universities focused on expanding high quality online education, DSU continues to build on that legacy by delivering flexible, accessible programs for working adults and learners seeking to advance their education while balancing personal and professional responsibilities.

The portfolio includes 25 online programs across business, healthcare, public service, and social sciences, including bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees. Offerings span disciplines such as accounting, management, psychology, public health, social work, nursing, and leadership, along with multiple Master of Business Administration concentrations and Master of Public Health tracks.

As workforce needs continue to evolve, institutions are increasingly called to prepare professionals who can address complex, real world challenges. Delaware State University is a leading producer of Delaware's nurses, social workers, teachers, and accountants—including a substantial share of the state's professionals from historically underrepresented backgrounds—and this expanded partnership further strengthens its ability to meet growing demand for skilled professionals.

"As a proud HBCU, Delaware State University is grounded in a tradition of belonging, opportunity, and community impact with a deep commitment to serving historically underrepresented students," said Delaware State University President Tony Allen. "These programs reflect that commitment by creating more opportunities for students to build the skills needed to advance in their careers and serve their communities. Expanding access to our online offerings allows us to reach more learners and extend that impact even further."

Delaware State University's commitment to student success has earned national recognition, including being ranked among the Top 100 Performers in 2026 on Social Mobility by U.S. News & World Report. This online portfolio builds on that foundation, continuing the university's focus on access, opportunity, and impact.

"Delaware State University has a strong legacy of preparing graduates who go on to lead and serve in their communities," said Fernando Bleichmar, CEO of Risepoint. "We are proud to partner in expanding access to programs that support career advancement while helping strengthen the workforce and create lasting impact."

Applications for the Fall 2026 online programs are now open in states where DSU is authorized to enroll online students. Prospective students can learn more here.

Program availability is subject to applicable accreditor approvals and state authorization requirements. Interested applicants can learn more information about state-by-state program availability and professional licensure disclosures by visiting the DSU State Authorization web page.

About Delaware State University

Delaware State University is recognized as one of the most substantively diverse, contemporary Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the United States. A land-grant research institution founded in 1891, the University offers a wide array of undergraduate, master's, and doctoral degree programs across four colleges. Committed to providing access and opportunity to more than 6,600 students, the University consistently ranks among the top 10 premier HBCUs overall by U.S. News & World Report and has been recognized for its online education programs. The University holds an R2 Carnegie Classification for "high research activity" and is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE). Learn more about the University at https://www.desu.edu/.

About Risepoint

Risepoint is an education technology company that provides world-class support and trusted expertise to more than 100 universities and colleges. We primarily work with regional universities, helping them develop and grow their high-ROI, workforce-focused online degree programs in critical areas such as nursing, teaching, business and public service. Risepoint is dedicated to increasing access to affordable education so that more students, especially working adults, can improve their careers and meet employer and community needs. Learn more at risepoint.com.

SOURCE Risepoint