Delaware State University Partners with Risepoint to Expand Online Degree Access to HBCUs

First in the eHBCU consortium to broaden the reach of their online programs through this partnership

DOVER, Del., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaware State University (DSU) today announced a collaboration with education technology company Risepoint to offer a range of in-demand degrees. The partnership between Risepoint and Delaware State University, a founding member of eHBCU, aims to further the eHBCU vision where every learner—regardless of location or circumstance—can experience the pride, community, and opportunity of a Historically Black College and University.

eHBCU is the only black online consortium for higher education in the United States. Founded in late 2024, the initiative was initially funded by social venture capital investor Blue Meridian through the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. The consortium includes Alabama State University, Pensole Lewis College in Detroit, the Southern University system in Louisiana, and Delaware State University. The Lilly Endowment made an additional investment earlier this year.

The partnership with Risepoint and Delaware State University will expand online programs tailored to today's learners and workforce, taking advantage of the enormous demand for relevant skill-building in an increasingly competitive global landscape. eHBCU Chairman and Delaware State University President, Tony Allen, shared, "Despite the debate over the value of a college degree in today's marketplace, it is still a point of fact that college degree attainment is central to economic mobility, particularly in the African American community."

Citing the United Negro College Fund's 2021 report , Allen noted that the most significant indicator for an African American from a low-resource community entering the American middle class is not just their matriculation at a college, but specifically at a HBCU. Allen also saw an even bigger impact on students. He continued, "In a brave new world, we cannot just meet our students on the yard. We need to be everywhere they are and be there with the latest tools. There are 5 million online learners. One million of them get their education at 12 campuses. We have an enormous opportunity."

"We are proud to partner with Delaware State University and see what's possible when mission-driven institutions and technology come together," said Fernando Bleichmar, CEO, Risepoint. "We're excited to work alongside eHBCU and DSU to expand access to flexible, high-quality online programs and share the HBCU experience with even more students across the country."

Delaware State University anticipates a Fall 2026 launch for these expanded programs.

About Delaware State University

Delaware State University is recognized as one of the most substantively diverse, contemporary Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the United States. A land-grant research institution founded in 1891, the University offers a wide array of undergraduate, master's, and doctoral degree programs across four colleges. Committed to providing access and opportunity to more than 6,600 students, the University consistently ranks among the top 10 premiere HBCUs overall by U.S. News & World Report and has been recognized for its online education programs. The University holds an R2 Carnegie Classification for "high research activity" and is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. Learn more about the University at https://www.desu.edu/ .

About eHBCU

The eHBCU Consortium is a historic collaboration between Delaware State University, Southern University and A&M College System, Alabama State University, and Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design. This innovative consortium portal brings the legacy and excellence of HBCUs into the digital age, ensuring that every learner has access to the distinguished academic legacy of HBCUs without geographic limitations. Follow us on social media at @ehbcuofficial and www.ehbcu.edu for updates and announcements.

About Risepoint

Risepoint is an education technology company that provides world-class support and trusted expertise to more than 100 universities and colleges. We primarily work with regional universities, helping them develop and grow their high-ROI, workforce-focused online degree programs in critical areas such as nursing, teaching, business and public service. Risepoint is dedicated to increasing access to affordable education so that more students, especially working adults, can improve their careers and meet employer and community needs. Learn more at risepoint.com .

SOURCE Risepoint