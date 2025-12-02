NKU adds new MBA options in artificial intelligence and supply chain analytics

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Kentucky University is partnering with Risepoint, an education technology company, to expand its online Master of Business Administration program with two new concentrations in artificial intelligence and supply chain analytics. These additional degree paths will prepare professionals to lead in industries that are rapidly changing with technology and data.

"With these new MBA options, we're giving students the tools to make smart, ethical decisions in fields that are transforming how business gets done," says Dr. Hassan R. HassabElbnaby, dean of the Haile College of Business. "From healthcare and finance to logistics and marketing, organizations are looking for leaders who can understand data, manage change and put innovation to work in ways that benefit people and communities."

The artificial intelligence concentration blends strategy, analytics and ethics to help students understand how AI is reshaping business operations. Courses explore the use of AI across key areas including operations, finance, human resources and marketing.

The supply chain analytics concentration equips students with practical training in logistics optimization, predictive modeling and real-time decision-making—skills that are especially critical in our region, a hub for transportation and distribution.

"Today's business leaders are being asked to make high-stakes decisions in environments shaped by real-time data and emerging technologies," said Fernando Bleichmar, CEO of Risepoint, NKU's online programming partner. "NKU's new MBA concentrations reflect exactly the kind of innovation that prepares graduates not just to respond to change, but to lead it."

NKU's online MBA is designed for working professionals, offering a flexible format, relevant coursework and opportunities to build leadership and communication skills. Students can customize their MBA experience to match their career goals while continuing to work full-time.

