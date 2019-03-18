Deli Dollar Days in Dallas-Fort Worth

The special sandwich offer is only available to registered members of the retailer's 7Rewards ® loyalty program. Customers can scan their 7-Eleven app or member card or enter their linked phone number at time of purchase.

Hungry customers can up their lunch game for just $1 with an Italian sub, a bistro-style three-meat deli sandwich, traditional favorites such as chicken, tuna or egg salad, a better-for-you 7-Select GO!Smart® turkey sandwich or kid-pleasing PB&J. Sandwich selection varies by store, and customers are limited to one discounted sandwich per day.

"Most people probably wouldn't expect to find a sandwich bought in a convenience store served on hand-crafted bread baked in a French bakery right here in Dallas," said Bob Frey, 7-Eleven director of merchandising. "It may be unexpected, but it's that kind of quality we want customers to expect in all 7-Eleven fresh foods."

All 7-Eleven sandwiches are freshly made in a local USDA-inspected commercial kitchen using only top-quality meats, cheeses and spreads on breads baked to the retailer's specifications.

To make it a meal, customers can grab fresh-cut fruit, a side salad, hummus and pretzels, or 7-Select® chips and any one of the many beverage options at 7-Eleven – from a Slurpee® drink to a great bottle of cabernet, 7-Eleven is a one-stop shop for delicious and freshly prepared breakfasts, lunches, dinners and grab-and-go items.

"We always want to provide customers with the best value and deals," said Tarang Sethia, 7-Eleven vice president of digital customer experience. "7-Eleven sandwiches are a good deal any day of the week, but during the week of March 18, sandwich-lovers can buy their favorites or try something new at one of the best prices ever only through the 7Rewards loyalty app."

Customers can sign up for the 7Rewards loyalty program by (1) downloading the 7 Eleven mobile app, (2) using the 7Rewards website, (3) messaging the 7 Eleven Bot on Facebook Messenger, (4) text "7Rewards" to 711-711, or (5) enter their phone number at the register. Customers must complete registration to qualify for the $1 Sandwich deal. Members earn 10 points per dollar spent on qualifying purchases** and special point awards when participating in bonus point offers on select products, multi-packs and promotional offers (see deals section in app).

* Offer is limited to one sandwich per day per customer.

**Points exclude cards, services, fuel and age-restricted items including tobacco, lottery and alcohol.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 67,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings, cheeseburgers and hot chicken sandwiches. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select® brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers also count on 7-Eleven for bill payments, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards® customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

