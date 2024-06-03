Delicious Deal Alert: Domino's® Pizza is 50% Off This Week!

Menu-priced pizza ordered online is half off June 3-9

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Craving delicious, mouth-watering pizza at an even tastier price? Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) has you covered. The largest pizza company in the world is running a special deal: 50% off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online June 3-9.

"The first day of summer is June 20, but you don't have to wait to celebrate," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president – chief brand officer. "Start the festivities early by trying our newest crust – New York Style. It is made with fresh, never frozen dough, stretched thin and cut into six big, foldable, cheesy slices. At half off, it's an incredible value and perfect for summer pool and backyard parties."

Domino's 50% off deal is available on all menu-priced pizzas, including any crust type and size, ordered through www.dominos.com and Domino's mobile app. In addition to New York Style, Domino's offers four crust types: Hand Tossed, Handmade Pan, Crunchy Thin Crust and Gluten Free Crust.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,700 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $18.5 billion for the trailing four quarters ended March 24, 2024. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the first quarter of 2024. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2023 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms including seven unique ways to order Domino's.

