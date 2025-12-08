Domino's® is Celebrating Its 65th Birthday by Giving Away Free Orders of Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes

Customers who place an online order of at least $10 are eligible to receive oven-baked, chocolatey dessert between Dec. 8-22

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (Nasdaq: DPZ) is turning 65 on Dec. 9 and in celebration of its birthday, the iconic brand is offering customers a special deal: free Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes with any online order of at least $10 between Dec. 8-22.

To take advantage of the offer, customers must place a minimum online order of $10 and input code "HAPPYBDAY." Post this In celebration of Domino's 65th birthday, the brand is offering customers a special deal: free Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes with any online order of at least $10 between Dec. 8-22.

"In honor of our birthday, we decided there was only one way to celebrate – by sharing some delicious, oven-baked goodness with our customers," said Joe Jordan, Domino's chief operating officer and president – U.S. "For more than six decades, we've worked hard to provide the most delicious food, renowned value and convenience to the brand's customers. There would be no Domino's without its loyal customers, so we hope they join us in celebrating the last 65 years with this sweet treat of a deal."

To take advantage of the offer, customers must place a minimum online order of $10 and input code "HAPPYBDAY." Each order of Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes comes with three oven-baked chocolate cakes with molten chocolate fudge on the inside. Each cake is perfectly topped with a dash of powdered sugar.

Learn about key moments throughout Domino's 65-year history here. To order, visit www.dominos.com or use Domino's mobile app.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 21,700 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $19.7 billion in the trailing four quarters ended Sept. 7, 2025. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2025. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2024 via digital channels and has developed many innovative ordering platforms.

Order – dominos.com

Company Info – biz.dominos.com

Media Assets – media.dominos.com

SOURCE Domino's Pizza