Delicious Holiday Dessert Made with a Secret Ingredient

INGREDIENTS

3-Count (12.5 Ounce) Cinnamon Roll Tubes (24 Total Rolls)

4 Eggs

2 Cups Whole Milk

¾ Cup Heavy Cream

½ Teaspoon Cinnamon

½ Cup Sugar

1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

1 Stick Butter

1 Cup Light Brown Sugar

1 ½ Tablespoons Tony's Praline Honey Ham Injectable Marinade

¼ Cup Chopped Pecans

PREPARATION

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Cook Time: 25 Minutes

Serves: 10-12

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a large baking sheet with baking spray. Open the cinnamon rolls and place them on the baking sheet about 1 ½ inches apart. Bake in the oven for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely. Tear the baked cinnamon rolls into pieces and place in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, add the eggs and whisk until the yolks and whites combine together. Add the milk and cream and whisk in with the eggs. Add the sugar, cinnamon and vanilla extract and mix well together. Pour the custard mixture over the cinnamon roll bread and fold to ensure the mixture is coating the bread. Cover with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for about an hour. In a small saucepan, melt the butter along with the brown sugar and corn syrup. Allow to melt on medium heat and whisk until sugar and butter combines, about 2-3 minutes. Next, add Tony's Praline Honey Ham Injectable Marinade and stir. Remove from heat. Line a cupcake pan with liners. Use an ice cream scoop and scoop some of the mixture into the liners. Spoon some of the caramel mixture over the cinnamon roll mixture and bake for 20 minutes. Once finished, allow to cool slightly, about 5 minutes. Drizzle with the cinnamon roll glaze and serve.

About Tony Chachere's®

Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, and continues to be family owned-and-operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Tony Chachere's® has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, dinner mixes, salad dressings and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting tonychachere.com/Recipes. For all of the cooking tips you need, go to tonychachere.com/Video.

SOURCE Tony Chachere's