Delight Children With An Original Holiday Tale Of A Santa With A Tail

News provided by

Xulon Press

Nov 10, 2025, 16:53 ET

Xulon Press presents an underwater Christmas story.

NEW BROCKTON, Ala., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Donna Kuhn invites families to share the story of Santa Trout ($14.99, paperback, 9798868525902; $5.99, e-book, 9798868525919).

While preparing for Christmas on land, children can be inspired by the work of Santa Trout as he works to make sure the holidays are special beneath the waves, as well.

Continue Reading
Santa Trout
Santa Trout

"[Santa Trout's] story is one of happiness and joy. It encourages imagination in the wee ones, yet brief and peppy enough to keep their attention," said Kuhn.

Donna Kuhn was born and raised in Bradenton, Florida.  After graduating from Manatee High School, she enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving for six years and using her GI Bill to become an LPN. She and her husband Terry have been married for 36 years and share a blended family of six children and two grandsons. They are enjoying their retirement in New Brockton, Alabama.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Santa Trout is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Xulon Press

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Don't Forget To Read Your Bible!

Don't Forget To Read Your Bible!

Author Darrel Walker offers Bible verses and accompanying commentary in appropriate portions in Multivitamin: A Daily Boost Of Spiritual Blessing...
When You're Ready To Go Deeper And Take The Next Step, Start Here

When You're Ready To Go Deeper And Take The Next Step, Start Here

Author Andrew Carroll demonstrates what it means to live the life of Christ in The Life I Now Live: A Systematic Guide To Living Out The Word...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Books

Books

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Retail

Retail

Electronic Commerce

Electronic Commerce

News Releases in Similar Topics