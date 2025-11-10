Delight Children With An Original Holiday Tale Of A Santa With A Tail

Xulon Press presents an underwater Christmas story.

NEW BROCKTON, Ala., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Donna Kuhn invites families to share the story of Santa Trout ($14.99, paperback, 9798868525902; $5.99, e-book, 9798868525919).

While preparing for Christmas on land, children can be inspired by the work of Santa Trout as he works to make sure the holidays are special beneath the waves, as well.

Santa Trout

"[Santa Trout's] story is one of happiness and joy. It encourages imagination in the wee ones, yet brief and peppy enough to keep their attention," said Kuhn.

Donna Kuhn was born and raised in Bradenton, Florida. After graduating from Manatee High School, she enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving for six years and using her GI Bill to become an LPN. She and her husband Terry have been married for 36 years and share a blended family of six children and two grandsons. They are enjoying their retirement in New Brockton, Alabama.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Santa Trout is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Xulon Press