Deliverect expands services to new markets on account of high demand

GHENT, Belgium, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deliverect ( www.deliverect.com ), the European scale-up helping restaurants streamline orders from third-party food delivery and online ordering services, today announced that it has processed 10 million orders through its platform. The milestone, which comes just 13 months after the tech company had processed its first million orders, exemplifies the rapid growth of both Deliverect and the online food ordering industry.

A subscription-based service, Deliverect integrates directly with restaurants' POS software, automating the inbound online order flow through a single point. When a delivery or takeout order comes in from an external service like Uber Eats, Deliveroo, Glovo, Takeaway.com, Foodora,... or an online ordering system like Flipdish, Shopify, WooCommerce or Slerp, Deliverect's software intercepts the order, processes it, and transfers it straight to the kitchen. The company currently supports 100+ integrations with major POS and delivery partners, with hundreds of others in the pipeline.

An ever-increasing number of restaurants struggle to enable delivery as a result of partnering with more than one delivery service, which complicates managing online sales channels considerably. Deliverect eliminates the need for restaurant staff to monitor multiple devices and manually punch orders into their existing system, significantly reducing both the probability of errors and staff workload.

Just two years after its inception, Deliverect now has processed over 10 million orders from customers across the globe, running its software to relay these orders to restaurants' business systems and kitchen. The company's exponential growth was accelerated by its customers ramping up online ordering operations and adding more sales channels, and by launching partnerships with a growing number of enterprise customers like MAX Burgers, KFC, Unilever, Taco Bell, etc. The 10 million order mark further illustrates the need for Deliverect's solution, which is currently expanding into new markets such as the Nordics, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, and Mexico.

According to Deliverect CEO and Co-Founder Zhong Xu, "the food delivery business has been growing at a breakneck speed for the last five years, but the outbreak of COVID-19 also triggered restaurants that were hesitant in the past to give it a go." => read the full article here

