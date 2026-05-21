Delivery Driver Jobs Surge While Fuel Costs Hit Multi-Year High

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Delivery Driver is now the most in-demand hospitality job in the U.S., according to new OysterLink data — even as gas prices climb to a multi-year high of $4.564 per gallon (AAA national average, as of May 21, 2026).

OysterLink tracked 4,922 Food Delivery Driver job postings in April 2026, more than any other hospitality role. Fast Food Worker ranked second with 4,231 postings, followed by Housekeeper (3,696) and Restaurant Manager (3,583).

The trend comes as fuel prices continue rising amid increasing crude oil costs linked to instability around the Strait of Hormuz. According to AAA, the national average for regular gasoline has reached $4.564 per gallon, up roughly $1.38 year over year (about 43.6%).

Table 1. Top 10 Most In-Demand Hospitality Jobs in April 2026

Rank Job Title Number of Job Posts 1 Food Delivery Driver 4,922 2 Fast Food Worker 4,231 3 Housekeeper 3,696 4 Restaurant Manager 3,583 5 Barista 3,391 6 Cook 3,055 7 Dishwasher 3,009 8 Hostess 2,781 9 Food and Beverage Manager 2,711 10 Baker 2,533

The data points to a growing reliance on delivery across the hospitality industry, even as fuel costs make driving jobs more expensive.

"There's a contradiction at the center of the delivery economy right now. Drivers are facing higher fuel and maintenance costs, yet businesses still need more of them," said Milos Eric, General Manager at OysterLink. "That tension is becoming one of the defining labor challenges for hospitality in 2026."

The data also showed high posting volume for operational restaurant roles including Cook (3,055), Dishwasher (3,009), Busser (2,144) and Prep Cook (1,872). Meanwhile, roles such as Fine Dining Server (395) and Sommelier (279) had comparatively fewer postings.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is the fastest-growing hospitality job platform that attracts over 350 000 job seekers. With listings, including top hospitality jobs in Houston and Austin, industry insights, and career resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in hospitality.

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SOURCE OysterLink