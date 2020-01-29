Dell'Oro Group Announces Appointment of New Research Director, Network Security

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mauricio Sanchez to the role of Research Director, Network Security, effective immediately. Mr. Sanchez brings over two decades of experience as an executive manager in networking and security technologies, products and solutions spanning data center, campus and mobile architectures. Mr. Sanchez will lead the network security research program, which will encompass ways in which contemporary network security solutions are being adopted and deployed, whether as appliances, virtually, or as a service. Additionally, Mr. Sanchez will help shape the coverage of next-generation networking architectures and services models.

"We are pleased to have Mr. Sanchez on board and look forward to leveraging his expertise in networks and security. He has a track record of excellence which will serve our clients well. Mr. Sanchez will be fully dedicated to our coverage on network security and will expand our analysis on this dynamic and important market," Tam Dell'Oro, Founder and CEO said.

"I'm excited to work alongside the experienced analyst team at Dell'Oro Group and focus on providing the industry's most comprehensive analysis of the network security market. Network security is amidst a major inflection point arising from changes in threat landscape and IT architecture/consumption patterns," Sanchez commented.

Most recently, Mr. Sanchez served at Intel Corporation as Product Line Director of Ethernet products within Networking Division for Data Platforms Group, focused on Ethernet controllers, NICs and SmartNICs for data center servers. Prior to Intel Corporation, Mr. Sanchez spent seventeen years with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) in a variety of networking and security roles, focused on defining and driving security technology strategy for all HPE Networking solutions spanning product security, access control, and SDN-based real-time threat management.

Mr. Sanchez has a BS degree in Computer Engineering, an MSc in Electrical Engineering and minor in German from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. He has thirteen patents granted.

