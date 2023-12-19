Delmarva Benefit Group Partners with Integrity to Access Innovative, Growth-Driven Platform

"At Integrity, we are empowering our partners and driving unprecedented growth by offering the industry's most advanced technology and foundational support services," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Dave exemplifies the type of dedicated, client-focused and forward-thinking partner we are thrilled to support at Integrity. His character and leadership style mirror our core values — they are evident in his interactions with agents and clients. Now, Delmarva Benefit Group can be part of Integrity's holistic life, health and wealth solutions, which are transforming the industry. By leveraging our state-of-the-art MedicareCENTER system and the entire Integrity platform suite of solutions, they will serve clients more efficiently and effectively than ever before. Delmarva Benefit Group's addition to Integrity is a step towards greater collective success and I can't wait to see what we will accomplish together!"

Delmarva Benefit Group has earned its lasting client relationships through its commitment to personalized solutions, prompt responsiveness and putting the best interests of every client first. The agency offers Medicare and life insurance products to clients across the mid-Atlantic region. As an advocate for every client it serves, Delmarva Benefit Group strives to help clients make better and more informed decisions about their health and financial wellbeing.

"Our goal is to leave every client in a better situation," explained Dave Lewis, CEO of Delmarva Benefit Group. "We feel deeply aligned with Integrity on our core values and the impact we can make by serving others, which has led to an extraordinary partnership. By helping clients connect with the right coverage, we can greatly enhance their quality of living and opportunities for a healthy retirement. Integrity's innovative technology and robust network of resources allow us to expand our reach and serve a wider community. Through this partnership, Delmarva Benefit Group is poised for record growth and the ability to make an even greater difference in the lives of those we serve."

Integrity's suite of technology solutions positions Delmarva Benefit Group for faster growth and greater scalability. These resources include MedicareCENTER, which empowers agents with actionable data and intuitive AI solutioning to match clients with products best suited for individual needs, and LeadCENTER, which efficiently delivers applicable leads in real time. Partners also receive insightful data and analytics, continuous product development and world-class marketing and advertising capabilities.

The prestigious and fast-growing Integrity network of partners collaborates to forge holistic life, health and wealth solutions that simplify the insurance process and improve the lives of all stakeholders. Comprised of industry leaders and legends, these influential insurance and financial service experts have come together to better serve an expanding senior market. Their ingenuity, commitment and collective support are creating advanced solutions that benefit all Americans and help them plan for the good days ahead.

For more information about Delmarva Benefit Group's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/Delmarva.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to our clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About Delmarva Benefit Group

Delmarva Benefit Group is a Delaware-based insurance agency specializing in annuities, Medicare, life insurance and ACA healthcare solutions. Their hands-on personal approach allows them to provide customized solutions for a client's unique insurance needs. Delmarva Benefit Group is certified to sell on the federal insurance exchange and is equipped to assist clients with questions or enrollments. For more information, visit www.delmarvabenefitgroup.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC