Deloitte Academies Debuts With the Purpose of Helping Organizations Future-proof Leadership Capabilities and Workforce Skills

While addressing modern workplace challenges, Deloitte Academies creates learning experiences tailored for workers and executives

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Deloitte unveils Deloitte Academies, a suite of immersive learning experiences aiming to equip workforces with vital skills for the future, particularly in high-demand areas like AI, sustainability and product innovation, along with enduring human skills such as creativity, team building, agility and effective communications.

"We are wholly committed to developing the workforce of the future, as evidenced by the dedication to our own workers' learning. As the trusted advisor to some of the world's most storied businesses, we recognize the urgency of developing a new end-to-end solution that provides the necessary upskilling for today while innovating approaches in how organizations prepare for tomorrow," said Josh Haims, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and Deloitte Academies portfolio leader. "Deloitte Academies offers a range of programs supporting clients with the goal of putting humans at the center of everything they do as they try to remain competitive in a market filled with uncertainty and rapid change that's taxed even the best leadership teams."

Focus on high-demand skills : By emphasizing areas like AI, sustainability, product innovation and leadership, Deloitte Academies addresses the skills most needed to navigate the challenges of modern business landscapes.

Comprehensive offerings : Deloitte Academies provides various offerings, including executive development, technical skill-building and human capabilities across the enterprise.

Tailored learning experiences : Deloitte Academies offers learning experiences for a variety of worker segments, from technologists and front-line workers to managers and C-suite executives. Deloitte can tailor the learning to reflect your culture, brand and specific initiative linkages so it is relevant to your learners and business context.

Academy as a service: If you need a journey partner to support the design, build, and launch of a new academy for a short-term or longer-term learning initiative, Deloitte can support the end-to-end capability you need to supplement your existing operational teams.

Anthony Stephan, chief learning officer for Deloitte US, said, "Our people are Deloitte's most important asset. Our consistent investment in the growth and development of our people is a differentiator. We are thrilled to be capitalizing on our rich history of growing our people and finding ways to share this commitment and excellence with our clients. Deloitte Academies will focus on highly engaging experiences aimed at building a resilient workforce through both tech and human skills development. Our goal is to help our clients create a future-ready workforce that can drive significant impact, adapt quickly to changes, and reach their full human potential."

Stephan added, "Our research shows that access to learning and development opportunities is a major factor in employee engagement. This understanding has driven us to invest heavily in evolving our learning and development programs to meet future needs. With Deloitte Academies, our clients and their teams can benefit from these investments and our forward-thinking, differentiated approach."

The Deloitte Academies leadership team recognizes the need for speed and intention in today's workforce development and leadership approaches. Supporting this, Deloitte's recent High-Impact Learning Organization research underscores the tangible benefits of effective learning organizations. It reveals that high-performing organizations are, on average, three times more likely to retain top talent, foster innovation, and meet financial goals. This data highlights the importance of initiatives like Deloitte Academies, which aim to elevate organizational learning strategies and ensure that our clients, including industry leaders like Wells Fargo, are well-equipped to thrive in a rapidly changing business environment.

"Our collaboration with Deloitte has been critical in shaping our transformational learning and development journey," stated Ria Nicholls, EVP and head of talent management and learning at Wells Fargo. "Deloitte Academies represents a pivotal expansion of Deloitte's learning capabilities. We are excited about the Academies' potential to amplify our efforts in cultivating the essential skills needed for tomorrow's business challenges."

Established excellence: Key programs integrating into Deloitte Academies

With programs focusing on AI, Sustainability, Product Innovation, and Leadership & Workforce Performance, Deloitte Academies provide an array of learning experiences. Academies Curricula and associated experience-based offerings are grounded in Deloitte's latest insights into emerging trends and leading industry practices. Deloitte is investing more than $2 billion in global technology learning and development initiatives to boost skills in AI and other areas.

Deloitte Academies proudly incorporates four of Deloitte's already highly esteemed and successful programs. Each has a proven track record of excellence and significant impact in their respective fields, further enhancing the comprehensive offerings:

Deloitte AI Academy : With a robust curriculum designed to enhance the skills and knowledge of the next generation of AI leaders, the Deloitte AI Academy trained over 58,000 Deloitte professionals in AI-related disciplines last year alone, far surpassing an initial goal of 10,000 and creating a 40% GenAI fluency across Deloitte. The integration into Deloitte Academies extends the AI Academy's award-winning educational resources to a broader audience, reinforcing our leadership in AI training. The Deloitte AI Academy is helping organizations bridge the technology talent gap through immersive training and real-world applications. Additionally, the AI Academy collaborates with the Deloitte AI Institute™ to enhance learning and development within the Trustworthy AI™ framework.

Deloitte Sustainability Academy : The recently launched Sustainability Academy showcases Deloitte's leadership and commitment to helping organizations shape a more sustainable future. Its inclusion in the Deloitte Academies portfolio allows participants to lead the shift toward more sustainable business practices. Deloitte's commitment extends to its own professionals. Deloitte has upskilled over 47,000 of its professionals, allowing them the opportunity to earn recognized sustainability certifications. Deloitte's approach helps its professionals and clients to identify and engineer solutions to support what's good for their business, people and the planet.

Leadership Programs for HR Executives : Deloitte's specialized leadership programs, including the Next Gen CHRO Academy and CHRO Transition Lab, are designed to elevate HR leaders from functional knowledge to transformative, organization-wide perspectives. By rolling these programs into the Deloitte Academies, we strive to ensure that HR leaders are well-equipped to navigate and shape the future of work.

Deloitte Product Academy: Offering practical training, real-world insights, and expert guidance to help our clients' workforce develop a "product mindset" to drive better business outcomes, the Deloitte Product Academy's curriculum is configurable to deliver customized learning experiences across different modalities to meet each organization's unique needs.

