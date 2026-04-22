Deloitte Accelerates AI Transformation on Gemini Enterprise With Dedicated Google Cloud Agentic Transformation Practice

From Fortune 500 enterprises to public service organizations, to its own business, Deloitte is strengthening its dedication to Google Cloud technologies to support an agentic AI future

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte announced today a major expansion of its alliance with Google Cloud by establishing a dedicated, end-to-end agentic transformation practice, incorporating market-leading Google Cloud technologies — including Gemini Enterprise — to help power industry and sector transformation.

Building on Deloitte's AI experience across Fortune 500 clients and its own business, this expanded collaboration is designed to deliver transformation services for organizations looking to deploy agentic AI securely and at scale. The new practice will deploy Deloitte's rapidly expanding suite of Google AI and agentic assets and use Deloitte Ascend™, its AI-infused services and delivery platform. Services span strategy and process redesign through implementation, governance and adoption, with an industry-focus on retail, health care, financial services and government and public services.

Deloitte's "2026 State of AI in the Enterprise" report shows AI tools are now available to the workforce of about 60% of surveyed organizations — industries including consumer; energy, resources and industrials; financial services; life sciences and health care; technology, media and telecommunications; and government and public services — signaling a shift from pilots to true enterprise scale.

"Organizations are moving beyond AI pilots and into production, and how they make that shift will define their competitive edge," said Jason Girzadas, CEO, Deloitte US. "With Google AI and Gemini Enterprise, Deloitte helps clients deploy secure, scalable AI that drives productivity, streamlines operations and sharpens decision-making."

Deloitte continues to bring Gemini Enterprise into organizations and has developed a growing library of over 1000 pre-built, industry-specific AI agents intended to accelerate AI adoption across heart-of-the-business workflows. To extend these agents across providers, Deloitte is also connecting with third-party platforms through Google's Agent2Agent (A2A) Protocol, enabling agentic capabilities across high-value, end-to-end workflows.

Just as Deloitte is helping clients accelerate AI adoption with Gemini Enterprise, the organization is applying the technology at scale internally. Gemini Enterprise is already available to more than 25,000 professionals, with plans to expand availability to 100,000 licenses. Deloitte is increasing strategic Google Cloud investments via dedicated Gemini Experience Centers for hands-on collaboration. Deloitte is also teaming with Google to provide forward deployed engineers (FDEs) to address challenging client use cases to prototype and deliver scaled, industry-specific AI solutions and agents that can transform workflows across customer engagements and entire value chains. Google DeepMind — a world-leading AI research lab — will also provide early access to its frontier models, including the Gemini family. Deloitte's feedback will help further refine these models to help ensure they're equipped to deliver benefits for clients.

Deloitte and Google Cloud are already working with Zebra Technologies, a global leader in digitizing and automating workflows, to deliver intelligent operations.

"Agentic AI is quickly moving from experimentation to a practical force multiplier across the enterprise, and our collaboration with Deloitte and Google Cloud shows what 'real' looks like — an AI agent that can operate with speed and consistency," said Matt Ausman, chief information officer, Zebra Technologies. "We're applying agents in a targeted, outcomes-driven way to reduce risk, free up teams for higher-value work and scale what works with strong governance."

Deloitte has integrated Google's advanced AI and Gemini Enterprise platform into several key internal and client-facing initiatives:

Agentic Orchestration Engine: Within Deloitte's creative consultancy and digital agency, Deloitte Digital has created and deployed a marketing workflow-enabled, agentic orchestration engine for the end-to-end marketing lifecycle. Powered by Gemini Enterprise, this offering fits into an organization's technology stack, moving away from fragmented execution to a connected, in-house ready operation for faster and more transparent delivery.

Within Deloitte's creative consultancy and digital agency, Deloitte Digital has created and deployed a marketing workflow-enabled, agentic orchestration engine for the end-to-end marketing lifecycle. Powered by Gemini Enterprise, this offering fits into an organization's technology stack, moving away from fragmented execution to a connected, in-house ready operation for faster and more transparent delivery. Marketing Workbench: Internally, Deloitte's entire U.S. marketing organization is now using Gemini Enterprise to power its proprietary Marketing Workbench. This enables the team to build custom capabilities and operational efficiency while also using the creative power of Google Cloud's native agents and multimodal AI capabilities.

Internally, Deloitte's entire U.S. marketing organization is now using Gemini Enterprise to power its proprietary Marketing Workbench. This enables the team to build custom capabilities and operational efficiency while also using the creative power of Google Cloud's native agents and multimodal AI capabilities. Deloitte's Scout: Powered by Google AI, Scout is an AI-driven learning assistant that delivers personalized, continuous learning and development for the company's U.S. professionals.

"Agentic AI is the next step in enterprise transformation, automating complex workflows to deliver tangible business results," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. "Our collaboration with Deloitte combines the power of Gemini Enterprise with Deloitte's deep industry expertise, providing an accelerated path for customers to deploy agentic solutions at scale and unlock new levels of productivity."

This year, Deloitte was awarded six Google Cloud Partner of the Year awards for Global Gemini Enterprise; AI (Asia Pacific); AI (North America); Global Industry Solutions; Oracle Infrastructure Modernization; and Global Managed Security Service Provider. Learn more about the Deloitte and Google Cloud alliance.

Deloitte has been at the forefront of AI innovation for over a decade, expanding its offerings through a Generative AI practice. With its Deloitte Ascend™ delivery platform, Deloitte technologists, developers and engineers build and deliver new AI solutions, agents and tools for its clients and people. With deep industry knowledge and specialized experience across domains, Deloitte integrates AI following its Trustworthy AI™ framework to manage industry and sector-specific risks. Additionally, Deloitte enhances AI fluency by investing in global learning and training through the Deloitte AI Academy™ .

About Deloitte

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SOURCE Deloitte