Deloitte Collaborates with Google Cloud and Wiz on Human-in-the-Loop, AI-Powered Cyber Defense

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Key takeaways

Google Cloud is launching AI Threat Defense, helping customers to protect themselves with agent-driven, machine-speed defense

Deloitte is collaborating with Google Cloud to implement the AI Threat Defense solution and can help clients build custom AI agents using Google's advanced Gemini models and Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform

Deloitte today announced an expansion of its strategic alliance with Google Cloud and Wiz. By integrating Google Cloud's AI Threat Defense solution with its Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) platform, Deloitte is delivering a consolidated solution for broad visibility and streamlined governance.

Through this integrated offering, Deloitte is helping to deliver Google AI Threat Defense, which fuses the reasoning power of Gemini and other frontier models, the contextual risk prioritization of Wiz, the code remediation capabilities of Gemini and CodeMender and the frontline experience of Mandiant. Combined with Deloitte's CTEM platform and deep technical experience in building business-context-aware AI agents, together these organizations are helping clients adopt new agentic workflows that improve cyber defenses.

Why this matters

Novel frontier AI models are discovering vulnerabilities at rates that are challenging for cyber teams to remediate before they are exploited. Additionally, cybersecurity programs can be burdened by a sprawling ecosystem of fragmented tools, creating friction for operators. Traditional security orchestration and detection tools may require extensive manual configuration and struggle to keep pace with evolving threats.

The integrated solution combines Google Cloud and Wiz's technologies with Deloitte's experience and scale. By integrating these technologies and patterns through specialized AI agents, the solution is designed to break down security tool silos, unify data, and drive down the operational complexity and costs associated with security operations and threat management.

Delivering the digital workforce for security operations and continuous threat exposure management

Through this collaboration, Deloitte is delivering an integrated platform offering that enables operators to be more effective and keep clients safer. This human-led digital workforce operates through a consolidated platform, mitigating the need for extensive manual configuration.

Utilizing an integrated platform with advanced AI-driven code analysis and auto-remediation agents, Deloitte can deliver powerful and scalable solutions for cyber teams tasked with protecting their organization's most important assets. In addition, the collaboration aims to help organizations with the following:

Continuous Threat Exposure Management and security operations: Automate vulnerability detection, investigation, and remediation through AI agents to deliver more robust defense working with the Google Security Operations platform and Wiz's real-time cloud and AI visibility.

Automate vulnerability detection, investigation, and remediation through AI agents to deliver more robust defense working with the Google Security Operations platform and Wiz's real-time cloud and AI visibility. Enable secure-by-design: Enable secure-by-design transformations by embedding DevSecOps practices and policy-as-code approaches directly into development workflows.

Enable secure-by-design transformations by embedding DevSecOps practices and policy-as-code approaches directly into development workflows. Strengthen security posture: Strengthen cloud and AI security posture and governance across multi-cloud and hybrid environments using Wiz's unified cloud and AI security platform, providing visibility and control.

Key quotes

"We are at an inflection point where traditional approaches to security operations can no longer keep pace with the threat landscape. By bringing together Google Cloud's agentic AI, Wiz's deep cloud context and Deloitte's security integration experience, we are helping to pioneer a new paradigm. This human-led, AI-powered approach allows organizations to build resilience by design and manage cyber risk at the speed of business."

— Adnan Amjad, US Cyber Leader, Deloitte

"You can't bring traditional security to an AI fight. AI Threat Defense combines Wiz's multicloud visibility with Google's AI and security expertise. Collaborating with Deloitte to deliver customizable, agentic defense helps us scale this offering, empowering organizations to stop AI-driven threats at machine speed."

— Francis deSouza, Chief Operating Officer, Google Cloud and President, Security Products

This collaboration accelerates AI adoption for organizations at scale, making a human-led, AI-powered approach to vulnerability management a reality. In addition to this expanded alliance, Deloitte was awarded six 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year awards, including in Global Managed Security Service. Learn more about the collaboration here.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 9,000 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters for our people, clients, and communities. We bring together distinct talents, technologies, disciplines, and an ecosystem of alliances to help tackle today's most complex business challenges and drive long-term progress. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 180 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 470,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com

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SOURCE Deloitte