Deloitte Adopts SAP Joule for Consultants Solution to Accelerate Value Delivery for SAP Projects

This next-Gen AI solution will provide Deloitte's SAP teams with access to SAP's latest insights and leading practices for enhanced project delivery

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte, one of SAP's largest and most enduring collaborators dating back to 1989, today announced its adoption of SAP Joule for Consultants, a solution that is designed to accelerate knowledge search to help drive value delivery and enhance productivity for consulting teams working on SAP projects and cloud transformations.

"With SAP Joule for Consultants, our teams gain rapid, reliable access to SAP's exclusive knowledge content and leading practices, enabling us to uplevel our outcomes and focus on strategic, value-adding outputs that drive measurable impact for our clients. Joule for Consultants will work in tandem with Deloitte Ascend™ to help drive AI deployments that go beyond configuration and transform the entire project lifecycle," said Pavan Srivastava, SAP Global CTO, Deloitte.

SAP Joule for Consultants is a next-generation consulting solution that provides fast, reliable guidance, helping consultants minimize rework and accelerate SAP project delivery. The solution is grounded in SAP's most authoritative and exclusive knowledge base and is built to enhance productivity for consultants by providing context-aware support throughout the project lifecycle. When coupled with Deloitte's breadth of AI and analytics talent and depth of experience in SAP project delivery, SAP Joule for Consultants can help drive project success and free up time for more strategic activities.

"Through our collaboration with Deloitte, we're bringing the power of SAP Joule for Consultants directly to the teams driving transformation for our joint customers. By uniting SAP's advanced AI capabilities with Deloitte's deep industry knowledge, we're equipping consultants with the solutions and the exclusive knowledge they need to address complex challenges and helping organizations realize even greater value from their SAP investments," said Philipp Herzig, chief technology officer and chief AI officer, SAP SE.

Designed specifically to support consulting teams, SAP Joule for Consultants acts as a digital, context-aware solution offering SAP project delivery support that taps proprietary SAP data and tools. Combined with Deloitte's domain and industry experience, SAP Joule for Consultants can enable several key benefits for consultants, including:

Contextual awareness – The solution is grounded in SAP's most exclusive and up-to-date knowledge base, including over nine terabytes of SAP-specific knowledge and over three million non-public documents.

Quality assurance – By delivering accurate and relevant information quickly, Joule helps consultants avoid redundant work and focus on higher-value strategic deliverables.

Shorter time-to-value for clients – Joule will help professionals learn new SAP products and implementation leading practices faster, streamlining project execution and furthering compliance with SAP's "clean core" principles.

Deloitte continues to build on its years-long commitment to cross-industry AI-fueled capabilities and engineered solutions: from its dedicated Generative AI practice to Zora AI™ by Deloitte, an agentic AI platform reimagining work with autonomous agents, all underscored by its Trustworthy AI™ framework. Deloitte is enhancing AI fluency, investing in global learning initiatives and conducting Deloitte AI Academy™ trainings. Deloitte harnesses disruptive technology from market leaders, working closely with its ecosystems and alliances relationships to help clients transform the way they do business and create IndustryAdvantage TM.

