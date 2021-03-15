Deloitte AI Institute Teams With Chatterbox Labs to Ensure Ethical Application of AI

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deloitte AI Institute , a Center that focuses on applied Artificial Intelligence (AI) research, eminence and innovation across industries, today announced it is collaborating with Chatterbox Labs to develop Model Insights technology for Trustworthy AI, a Deloitte-branded solution that helps organizations address AI ethics by monitoring, updating and validating their AI models.

Deloitte's recent "State of AI in the Enterprise" third edition study of enterprise AI adopters, found that 95% of respondents expressed concerns around ethical risks for their AI initiatives. To help companies proactively address AI ethics, the Deloitte AI Institute developed its Trustworthy AI™ framework , which provides a guide for organizations on how to apply AI responsibly within their businesses and manage common risks and challenges related to AI ethics. Now, through its exclusive collaboration with Chatterbox Labs, Deloitte is operationalizing the Trustworthy AI framework with a new technology solution, Model Insights for Trustworthy AI. By continuously monitoring enterprise AI models, Deloitte's Model Insights delivers immediate insights that can uncover biases and vulnerabilities and allow organizations to validate that their AI models are ethical, trustworthy and fair.

"Rapid developments in AI have unlocked incredible opportunities for organizations globally. At the same time, more work is needed to ensure the ethical use of AI technology," said Beena Ammanath , Executive Director of the Deloitte AI Institute, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Our Trustworthy AI framework guides organizations in developing appropriate safeguards and using AI in an ethical manner. Through our collaboration with Chatterbox Labs, our Model Insights technology solution can help our clients put the Trustworthy AI framework into action and mitigate the ethical risks associated with AI."

Deloitte's Model Insights solution is built on Artificial Intelligence Model Insights (AIMI) from Chatterbox Labs, a patented platform that delivers data and insights into enterprise AI models, enabling organizations to validate and understand their AI initiatives and help ensure they are operating fairly and ethically. Chatterbox Labs was named a 2020 Cool Vendor in Enterprise AI Governance by Gartner. Model Insights for Trustworthy AI will be available to Deloitte clients starting in April 2021.

"As organizations accelerate the adoption of AI technologies, it's critical to have controls and procedures in place to address ethical concerns," said Danny Coleman, CEO of Chatterbox Labs. "Our collaboration with the Deloitte AI Institute will provide Deloitte clients with deep insights into how their AI models are operating, so that they can mitigate ethical risks and validate their systems are trustworthy and fair."

Organizations across a wide range of industries, including financial services, government and public sector, and life sciences and health care, are accelerating their adoption of AI. Deloitte can provide these organizations with deep AI experience, along with a framework and technology to help ensure their AI initiatives are operating in an ethical and trustworthy manner.

The Deloitte AI Institute's mission is to support the positive growth and development of AI by connecting across all the dimensions of the AI ecosystem to help advance human-machine collaboration in the Age of With™, a world where humans work side-by-side with machines.

