Deloitte and Oracle Accelerate Agentic AI with Zora AI™

Zora AI™, integrated with Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications and running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, will help organizations improve operational efficiencies, gain sharper insights, reduce operational costs and streamline the execution of complex business tasks

Key takeaways

Zora AI™ by Deloitte can run on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enabling clients to deploy agentic AI to automate complex business processes, eliminate data siloes and boost productivity for the human workforce.

enabling clients to deploy agentic AI to automate complex business processes, eliminate data siloes and boost productivity for the human workforce. Built on the NVIDIA AI stack, Zora AI™ uses advanced transformer-based neural network architectures and is designed to work seamlessly with the Oracle AI Agent Studio and embedded AI capabilities in Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, to unlock deep reasoning agentic AI workflows for clients.

to unlock deep reasoning agentic AI workflows for clients. Together, Deloitte and Oracle are empowering organizations to optimize enterprise processes – helping clients automate end-to-end processes and apply industry-specific intelligence that can spot trends, improve investments and free up their teams to focus on growth and innovation.

Why this matters

As businesses face increasing pressure to achieve more with less, Zora AI™, built on the NVIDIA AI stack and able to run on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), offers clients a powerful edge: less manual work and faster, data-driven decision-making for measurable business impact. Using the security and scalability of OCI Generative AI service, Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications and Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, Zora AI™ provides a suite of ready-to-deploy deep reasoning agents that collaborate with Oracle's embedded agents as part of multi-agent teams to fundamentally change how work gets done. Zora AI™ uses NVIDIA NIM and NVIDIA NeMo to build, deploy and continuously optimize AI agents. When deployed together, they will enable organizations to create specialized AI ecosystems that can help make work smarter, faster and more efficient.

Key quotes

"By running Zora AI™ deep reasoning on Oracle's powerful cloud infrastructure, we're helping organizations unlock real value and create end-to-end efficiencies with agentic AI," said Mauro Schiavon, Chief Commercial Officer for the Oracle Business, Deloitte. "Together, Oracle and Deloitte are delivering the speed, security, and flexibility businesses need to not just keep up - but stay ahead in a rapidly changing industry landscape."

"This collaboration unites the best of Oracle's secure, high-performance cloud infrastructure and AI offerings with Deloitte's advanced industry knowledge," said Roger Barga, senior vice president, AI and ML, Oracle. "Zora AI™ integration with the embedded AI capabilities in Oracle Fusion Applications and the AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications will help accelerate innovation and future-proof our joint clients' technology investments."

"Enterprises are increasingly looking for advanced AI agents to automate complex, cross-functional processes and unlock new efficiencies across their organizations," said John Fanelli, vice president, enterprise software, NVIDIA. "With Deloitte integrating Zora AI™ built on NVIDIA AI Enterprise with Oracle Cloud, organizations can rapidly deploy intelligent digital workers at scale, boosting productivity and unlocking new levels of autonomous operations."

Unlocking New Value Streams with Zora AI™ and OCI

Zora AI™ performs transactional processes while providing contextualized insights along the way to reconcile data, spot trends and catch errors before they happen. This enables clients to:

Achieve outcomes at speed: Zora AI™ agents can run on OCI and deliver the latest NVIDIA accelerated computing and Supercluster architecture, providing the compute power needed for the most demanding AI workflows.

Zora AI™ agents can run on OCI and deliver the latest NVIDIA accelerated computing and Supercluster architecture, providing the compute power needed for the most demanding AI workflows. Accelerate transformation with agentic AI : Zora AI™ agents team with the embedded AI agents within Oracle's Fusion Applications to provide holistic, actionable insights.

: Zora AI™ agents team with the embedded AI agents within Oracle's Fusion Applications to provide holistic, actionable insights. Execute autonomous processes across the enterprise : Zora AI™ agents can work alongside other agents to help break down siloes across finance, HR, customer experience and supply chain management to accelerate efficiencies, reduce manual intervention and empower teams to focus on higher-value activities.

: Zora AI™ agents can work alongside other agents to help break down siloes across finance, HR, customer experience and supply chain management to accelerate efficiencies, reduce manual intervention and empower teams to focus on higher-value activities. Establish a secure and scalable foundation for growth: Architected with Deloitte's Trustworthy AI principles, Zora AI™ also taps Oracle's 'on by default' security solutions such as Oracle Autonomous Database to provide data protection, rapid patching and minimized vulnerability windows.

Oracle and Zora AI™ in Action

Zora AI™ and Oracle's industry-leading AI capabilities are accelerating the transition to agentic AI for clients across all functions, including finance, sourcing and procurement and sales and marketing. For example, Zora AI™ agents specializing in finance can now seamlessly interact with agents embedded in Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain and Manufacturing (SCM)s, all within a unified platform, to predict disruptions, recommend alternatives, and optimize operations across the business.

