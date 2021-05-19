Deloitte Announces Seven-Year Collaboration with the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte and the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games today announced they are entering into a seven-year sponsorship, making Deloitte the Official Professional Services Provider of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. As part of this agreement, Deloitte will also continue as an official sponsor of Team USA through 2028.

With a shared vision to use the collective power of sport, community and our differences to create progress, Deloitte will help develop strategic solutions that elevate the participant experience for the Games in Los Angeles. Deloitte's deep and wide-ranging consultative capabilities are expected to support the aspiration of delivering an innovative and technologically advanced experience for athletes, fans, partners and the community. Deloitte will also support LA28 and Team USA with services that help the Games come to life behind the scenes.

"As we prepare to welcome the world to Los Angeles, we are thrilled to collaborate with Deloitte on our journey as we explore and evolve what the Olympic and Paralympic Games experience can be," said Kathy Carter, chief revenue officer, LA28. "Leveraging Deloitte's abilities across numerous industry sectors, we're looking at the fan journey like never before and connecting the experience in ways that will completely transform the Games. Deloitte has been an incredible sponsor for Team USA and the Olympic and Paralympic movement in the United States and we couldn't be more proud to extend their involvement to LA28."

"Deloitte is proud to be the Official Professional Services Provider of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, building upon our long-standing sponsorship with Team USA, which has been in place since 2009," said Stacy Janiak, Managing Partner, Chief Growth Officer, Deloitte LLP. "As part of our relationship, over the next seven years, we will be supporting LA28 with management and business consulting services as both a trusted advisor and sponsor, helping the Games organizers in their efforts to deliver an unparalleled Olympic and Paralympic experience for athletes, fans and the community."

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 330,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

About LA28

The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be a platform of inclusion and creativity for athletes and fans around the world, harnessing Los Angeles' diversity, optimism and youthful energy. LA28 will mark Los Angeles' third time to host the Olympic Games (previously hosted in 1984 and 1932) and first time to host the Paralympic Games. The LA28 Games Plan will use existing world-class stadiums and sports venues across the Los Angeles region, ensuring a sustainable and fiscally responsible event. The LA28 Games are independently operated by a privately funded, non-profit organization with revenue from corporate partners, consumer products, hospitality and ticketing programs and a significant contribution from the International Olympic Committee.

About Team USA

Team USA is the world's largest and most diverse team of athletes from across the United States who compete at the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, founded in 1894, serves as the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States and is responsible for protecting, supporting and empowering Team USA athletes. For more information, visit TeamUSA.org.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte

