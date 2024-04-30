Deloitte Launches New GenAI Platform for Government With Google Public Sector

The Elevating Digital Government Experiences (EDGE) tool can help federal, state and local agencies transform the way constituents access critical resources, support and services

ARLINGTON, Va., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte, in collaboration with Google Public Sector, today unveiled the Elevating Digital Government Experiences (EDGE) platform, a next-generation solution powered by Google Cloud generative AI that helps government agencies enhance the delivery of timely information and services to the people they serve.

The EDGE platform acts as an around-the-clock concierge, providing answers to common constituent questions and increasing the speed of service delivery. EDGE can generally understand any input or query and generate crisp, clear and cogent responses. It can also automate tasks — such as document extraction and analysis, application submission and information retrieval — and cultivate data-driven insights to continuously enhance government service offerings.

"We're proud to collaborate with Google Public Sector to bring this revolutionary tool to our clients," said Jason Salzetti, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and Deloitte's government and public services industry leader. "The EDGE platform ushers in a new era of secure and trustworthy interactions between government agencies and the people they serve, powered by next-generation AI models. It will help our clients meet the service expectations of their constituents by providing them with timely and important information and resources."

"Meeting the demand of constituent needs is becoming increasingly more complex," said Karen Dahut, CEO of Google Public Sector. "That's why this new EDGE platform is such a critical initiative. With Google Public Sector and Deloitte working together, we can help governments develop citizen-facing services — based on AI — that can solve critical problems and deliver tangible results."

The EDGE platform is designed to address the needs of myriad users and can be adapted to enhance a wide range of customer experience situations. It utilizes a pre-aggregated suite of Google AI tools, enhanced by Gemini, Google's most capable multimodal AI models, to bring multi-lingual, channel agnostic and intuitive conversational capabilities. The following scenarios illustrate some of the experiences Google Cloud technology can support with the EDGE platform:

Providing military veterans with a simplified pathway to help them better understand and apply for benefits, including health care, education and pension plans. By using Google Cloud's Apigee API management platform , EDGE can integrate with existing veterans' services databases to offer personalized recommendations and expedite the application process.

including health care, education and pension plans. By using , EDGE can integrate with existing veterans' services databases to offer personalized recommendations and expedite the application process. Operating as a central hub for all business-related government services by offering tools for scenario planning, personalized advice on compliance and financial planning, and streamlined application processes for grants and loans. Google Cloud's Document AI and VertexAI capabilities in EDGE enable users to upload documents for analysis and receive tailored suggestions and next steps based on the uploaded content. It also summarizes key information, extracts key insights from documents and websites, and provides actionable insights.

by offering tools for scenario planning, personalized advice on compliance and financial planning, and streamlined application processes for grants and loans. enable users to upload documents for analysis and receive tailored suggestions and next steps based on the uploaded content. It also summarizes key information, extracts key insights from documents and websites, and provides actionable insights. Supporting the application for health and human services benefits by providing a more reliable and less stressful application experience. Using Google's Translate API, Document AI, and Conversational AI capabilities, state residents can apply online for benefits through a self-service portal, track the status of their applications, and access different languages across multiple channels.

In October 2023, Deloitte and Google Public Sector announced a major expansion of their strategic alliance to accelerate innovation and harness new technologies like GenAI to help government and higher education clients solve complex problems. The launch of the EDGE platform builds on the alliance's successful efforts to support government agencies and higher education institutions as they transform service delivery experiences, improve outcomes and meet constituents' needs.

Deloitte Partner of the Year Awards from Google Cloud

Deloitte and Google Cloud have a longstanding alliance helping business and public sector organizations fundamentally improve how they operate. In 2024, Deloitte has been recognized by Google Cloud as the Global Social Impact Partner of the Year, the Global Industry Solution - Services Partner of the Year, the Google Cloud Sales Partner of the Year for North America, the Google Cloud Services Partner of the Year for EMEA, and the Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year for Security. In 2023, Deloitte was the Google Cloud Global Partner of the Year for Public Sector. These recognitions underscore Deloitte's ability to provide the resources, skills and solutions to help clients succeed at any point in their digital transformation journey.

