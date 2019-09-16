Deloitte Ascend Launches at Oracle OpenWorld San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced the launch of Deloitte Ascend™ — a pre-configured digital accelerator built on the Oracle Cloud platform designed to drive business innovation, help improve performance, and deliver enterprise digital transformation.

Deloitte Ascend is designed for clients migrating from on-premises applications to Oracle Cloud Applications and can be applied wherever they are on the digital maturity curve. Deloitte Ascend will help clients:

Simplify business processes by accelerating the delivery of the Clean Core enabled by Oracle Cloud.

Automate delivery activities such as data migration, configuration, testing and code migrations.

Standardize core business processes — across nearly 35 industries — while enhancing efficiencies with a library of digital-native processes and use cases enabled by Oracle Cloud and other digital technologies.

"In our globally connected world, it's no longer enough for most organizations to simply migrate to a cloud platform," said Mark Walsh, principal and U.S. enterprise performance portfolio leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "With Deloitte Ascend, we combine our industry-leading practices and digital insights across dozens of industries with deep, award-winning Oracle Cloud experience to help our clients deliver new and compelling levels of performance across their enterprise."

At the core of Deloitte Ascend is a digital transformation framework and an enabling tool-set with an underlying analytics engine coupled with a library of project assets and digital enablers. The framework is designed to help organizations assess their current digital capabilities, map their digital journey, and ultimately build a platform to realize competitive advantage by harnessing the full breadth of the Oracle Cloud platform.

The Deloitte Ascend platform also enables a series of Oracle Digital Experience Labs. These interactive labs deliver an immersive experience in which Oracle Cloud and digital technologies are used to execute key business processes using real-life configuration and data. The labs are designed to bring clients' digital ambitions to life by demonstrating how each process can be simplified and standardized with digital enablement.

"Deloitte has a proven track record of helping organizations across industries drive value using Oracle Cloud Applications," said Dave Donatelli, executive vice president, Cloud Business Group, Oracle. "Deloitte Ascend will help both plan and power our customers' digital transformation journey and enable them to take advantage of all that Oracle's complete business cloud platform offers."

Deloitte Ascend will be presented — in booth #901 — as part of Deloitte's Global Sponsorship of Oracle OpenWorld, Sept. 16-19, 2019, in San Francisco. Deloitte is designated by Oracle as a Global Cloud Elite level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) and has held the highest level of alliance relationship with Oracle for more than two decades.

About Oracle OpenWorld

Oracle OpenWorld, the industry's most important business and technology conference for more than 20 years, hosts tens of thousands of in-person attendees as well as millions online. Dedicated to helping businesses leverage cloud for their innovation and growth, the conference delivers deep insight into industry trends and breakthroughs driven by technology. With thousands of sessions, demos and hands-on labs, plus exhibitions from more than 250 partners and customers from around the world, Oracle OpenWorld has become a showcase for leading cloud technologies, from Cloud Applications to Infrastructure. For registration, live keynotes, session details, news and more, visit www.oracle.com/openworld or www.oracle.com/newsroom.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 5,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Our network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 286,000 people make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

