Deloitte Becomes First Global Systems Integrator to Achieve UiPath Service Network Partner Certification

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced it is the first global systems integrator (GSI) to become a certified UiPath Service Network Partner. The organization joins an elite network of service delivery partners that carry out state-of-the-art robotic process automation (RPA) implementations with a certified level of quality and rigor.

"Certification as a UiPath Service Network Partner is a testament of our ability to deliver exceptional RPA implementations with the detail, skill and reliability our clients have come to expect from Deloitte," said Anthony Abbattista, principal and UiPath Alliance leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "We are thrilled to be the very first GSI to accomplish this and eager to continue using our certification to do high impact work for our mutual clients in almost every industry."

Certification for the UiPath Services Network Program was designed to build a network of service delivery providers that UiPath customers can source for premier RPA implementations. Deloitte's proven track record was subjected to rigorous evaluation which contributed to the organization becoming the inaugural global systems integrator to achieve this top certification. As a Services Network Partner, Deloitte is equipped with the most advanced training and resources for UiPath implementations. This, coupled with Deloitte's industry and business experience, allows them to drive superior outcomes and value for their clients.

"Deloitte has a long history of successful RPA implementations with UiPath for joint clients and continues to deliver incredible results," said Eddie O'Brien, UiPath senior vice president of Operations and Partners. "As our first global systems integrator, they have distinguished their market value even further and will provide clients with an exceptional opportunity to experience best-in-class implementations."

For more information on this strategic alliance, please visit Deloitte's UiPath alliance page .

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 330,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte Consulting LLP